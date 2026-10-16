Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says emails ‘feel like work’, explains why he prefers texting employees

For many executives, managing a packed inbox is part of the working day. But Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says he rarely writes emails himself, preferring text messages, phone calls and face-to-face conversations instead. According to Fortune, the billionaire has a clear preference when it comes to communicating at work. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky weighs in on emails, texts and work-life balance. (Instagram/@bchesky)

Why Brian Chesky prefers text messages over emails “I don’t know if I write an email a week,” Chesky told Time, explaining that while he responds to emails he receives, he rarely drafts them himself.

The Airbnb chief executive believes emails are less effective than other ways of communicating because of how they are structured. While emails are organised around subject lines, text messages offer a more direct, personal way to reach someone.

“I just find it inferior to almost every other form of communication,” Chesky said, explaining why he prefers texting.

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He also believes text messages are more likely to receive quick responses because notifications appear directly on people's phones. When he needs to resolve a problem, his preference is to call someone, send a text or meet them in person.

Chesky, who leads a workforce of around 8,200 employees, ranked face-to-face conversations as his preferred form of communication, followed by Zoom calls, text messages and, finally, emails.

Airbnb CEO on work-life balance However, Chesky's preference for text messages raises a familiar question about workplace boundaries. While a message on a phone may feel more informal than an email, receiving one from a boss can still make employees feel obliged to respond, even outside working hours.

Chesky acknowledged that his approach to work-life balance is more blended than that of the average person. He said he tries not to text employees when he believes they are spending time with their families, unless there is a crisis.

At the same time, he defended the freedom of business leaders to decide how they want to run their companies.

CEOs who stay connected beyond office hours Chesky is not the only business leader comfortable with work spilling into personal time. According to Fortune, the founder and CEO of London's healthy fast-food chain Farmer J has never activated his out-of-office automatic reply, even during his honeymoon.

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Anna Lundstrom, CEO of Nespresso's UK and Ireland business, has also said employees can reach her through multiple platforms, including Microsoft Teams, email, WhatsApp and LinkedIn.

While some CEOs value staying connected, constant messages can blur the line between work and personal life. For employees, the real question is when they are expected to reply.