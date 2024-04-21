Air India staff throws passenger’s musical instruments, luggage while loading. Watch shocking video

In a shocking video that has gone viral, it shows how Air India staff mishandled a passenger's luggage. The footage depicts a shocking scene where the staff can be seen mishandling the luggage, raising concerns about the safety and security of passengers' belongings. The video has sparked widespread outrage, with many expressing their reactions in the comments section of the post. Snapshot of the Air India staff throwing luggage. (Instagram/@ishwar_dwivedi)

The video shows a person recording the incident while sitting on the plane. The Air India staff, who loads the luggage on the plane, throws the person's musical instruments. The clip also shows how they mishandled other luggage.

This video was shared on Instagram by Ishwar Dwivedi. While sharing the video, in the caption of the video, he wrote, "Air India, Ratan Tata, is this the way you handle fragile items?" (Also Read: BJP leader gets ‘old, broken’ seat on Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai, says ‘most pathetic business class ever’)

Watch the clip here:

This post was shared on Instagram a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 10 million views. The clip also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "@airindia I will never use your flight next time! Dissatisfied."

A second shared, "It is essential for passengers to have confidence in the airline's ability to handle their belongings with care and professionalism."

"Air India, please take action against these workers," said a third.

A fourth added, "Fact: This happens in almost all airlines." (Also Read: Air India passenger recounts ordeal, suffered through ‘horrible odour, stabbing toenails’)

A fifth commented, "These people have broken so many bags of mine. This is what they teach ground staff in training. I don't know when this will also be done automatically. Is there anyone who can start this work automatically?"

A sixth posted, "Brother, this is right, but if any workers keep lifting so much weight throughout the day, then people look for shortcuts, and they keep working all day. If you are also there, you will do the same."