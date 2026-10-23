Airbnb bans hosts from asking guests to strip beds, wash dishes and do other time-consuming chores

Airbnb will ban hosts from asking guests to complete time-consuming cleaning tasks — including stripping bed linen, taking out the trash and washing dishes — under new rules coming into effect on November 20.

Airbnb is banning lengthy checkout chores for guests, starting Nov 20, 2026 (REUTERS)

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The updated guidelines apply globally to bookings covered by the platform’s policy. They aim to make house rules clearer and prevent guests from being asked to carry out extensive cleaning despite paying for their accommodation.

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Airbnb has faced complaints from travellers who have been charged cleaning fees and still been expected to complete a list of chores before checking out.

In a policy update on its website, the company said hosts would “generally” no longer be allowed to ask guests to perform tasks that “require significant effort or time or would typically be performed by a cleaner”.

What chores can Airbnb hosts ask guests to do?

Under the revised rules, hosts cannot require guests to strip beds, take rubbish offsite or wash and put away dishes. However, they can ask visitors to leave used dishes in the sink.

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The guidelines also state that hosts cannot introduce new house rules or requests after a booking has been made. Guests must be able to view all applicable rules when they make their reservation.

Airbnb will review requests that do not comply with its policy. Hosts will be required to remove such requests or appeal the decision.

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The platform has also clarified that cleaning fees should cover routine cleaning between stays. Hosts cannot impose additional charges on guests for failing to complete checkout tasks listed by the host.

Airbnb updates house rules for hosts

Alongside the restrictions on cleaning chores, Airbnb has revised how hosts communicate their property rules.

Hosts can now choose from seven standard categories of house rules, covering check-in and check-out times, the number of permitted guests, smoking, pets, quiet hours, and commercial filming and photography.

These rules must be displayed in full when guests make a booking. They will also appear on property listing pages, in the Trips section of the app and in reservation reminders.

(Also read: Goa Airbnb host says guests trashed flat, then said: ‘Isme kya badi baat hai’)

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Hosts can continue to make other reasonable requests, depending on local conditions. For instance, they may ask guests to limit shower time in areas facing water shortages or dispose of rubbish in animal-proof containers.

The updated policy also prohibits hosts from restricting access to amenities advertised in their listings or charging guests fines and penalties. Airbnb's AirCover programme already provides protection for hosts against damage caused by guests.

“Hosts are generally not allowed to impose fines or other penalties on guests. AirCover provides protection for hosts in the rare event that their place or belongings are damaged by a guest during an Airbnb stay,” the updated policy states.

Airbnb says new rules will be easier for guests

In a statement shared with Euronews Travel, Airbnb said: “House rules help guests understand what hosts expect, but we've heard from our community that they can be confusing, onerous and hard to manage.

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“So we've redesigned them to make them easier to discover and clearer to set, alongside a new policy that keeps requests reasonable, with no surprises.”

(Also read: Guest slapped with $10,000 bill over selfie at vacation rental: ‘Complete nightmare’)

The changes follow growing criticism from travellers over demanding checkout instructions, particularly when they have already paid cleaning fees. In recent years, some guests have also shared their experiences of strict house rules and detailed post-checkout inspections on social media.

Airbnb said the updated guidelines are intended to ensure that guests know what is expected of them before booking, while allowing hosts to set reasonable conditions for their properties.

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