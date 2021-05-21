Alligator visits a fire station in Florida, called a ‘charming fellow’

The Fire Control and Rescue District of Bonita Spring, Florida, received a visitor yesterday who was charming and intimidating at the same time. The residents of Fire Station 26 just couldn’t stop clicking pictures from a distance. This visitor was an alligator that came by the station on a stroll and was received rather warmly.

The official Facebook page of Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District posted six pictures of their new friend and said that he “liked it so much he thought he'd stay awhile.”

The alligator can be seen in multiple places, including under a fire truck and next to a garbage bin. It can also be seen flapping its jaws in the last photo of the post.

The station had to call upon the firefighters to gently nudge the alligator back into the preserve.

The Facebook post was signed off in the most wholesome manner with, “See you later, alligator”. Take a look:





The post that went live today, has so far garnered around 200 reactions and around 70 shares.

Several people commented on how big the alligator looked, while others joked about the situation. A comment read, “Maybe he wanted to take the entrance exam?” Another, acknowledging the gentleness with which the animal was treated, remarked, “Thank you to the FWC for guiding this guy to the preserve rather than trapping him!”

How would you have felt in the presence of this charming fellow?