American Airlines crash victims’ son breaks down in tears after emotional tribute performance

Maxim Naumov, who lost his parents in the horrific American Airlines crash, paid an emotional tribute while skating at a charity event in DC. Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, Maxim’s parents, died when their passenger plane collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on January 29. The crash claimed 67 lives, with several members from the skating community. The image shows American Airlines crash victims Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov’s son Maxim Naumov. (Screengrab, X/@TV2000it)

A video shared on X shows 23-year-old Maxim Naumov dancing to his parents' favourite song, “The City That Doesn't Exist,” to honour their memories. Following the performance, he sits on the ground and breaks down into tears. As per the video, Maxim chose this particular song because his parents used to “jump up and slow dance together” after hearing it.

Take a look at the performance:

The performance left social media users teary-eyed, and they took to the comments section to pay their respects. “My heart aches for this young man. Imagine losing both your parents in such a horrific, senseless accident. He probably is also experiencing survivor's guilt because he flew home before them. His performance was so beautiful and such a tribute to them. I’m so glad the crowd cheered for as long as they did, trying to support him and lift him up with their love. God bless him. He has a long hard road ahead of him,” an individual wrote.

Another added, “Anyone who has lost a parent knows it can be hard to even get out of bed a month after. His will is incredible. I hope he finds peace.” A third posted, “Now I am crying.” A fourth shared, “Such an unimaginable thing to go through. I feel awful for him.”

Russian-born coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were former world-champion ice skaters. The married couple won the 1994 World Championship in pairs figure skating. They had reportedly lived in the USA since 1998. Their son, Maxim Naumov, was scheduled to return with them on the fateful flight, but he flew home two days earlier.