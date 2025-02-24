Indian-origin passenger on American Airlines Delhi flight sends SOS from Rome hotel: 'I'm extremely stressed'

An Indian-origin man has claimed that he was left stranded in Rome after his flight was rerouted due to a security issue. The flight from New York to New Delhi was abruptly diverted to Rome on Sunday due to a reported ‘security issue’, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The American Airlines flight was unexpectedly diverted to Rome on Sunday(Representational)

X user Lucky Chawla took to social media to share a post seeking help from American Airlines after his flight was diverted and his bags went missing.

"AA292 getting rerouted due to a bomb threat has left me stranded at a Rome hotel—my checked bags are at the airport. Crew & ground staff were amazing, but I'm extremely stressed—I urgently need my bags to rebook my trip. Unable to get any help. Please help," he wrote in his message.

American Airlines replied to his post and apologised, assuring him of help. "We're sorry to hear you were unable to get your bag. We've reached out to our team in FCO to see if we can you additional information," the response read.

What happend to flight AA292?

The American Airlines flight AA292 departed from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport and was headed to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday when diversion occurred.

The plane landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome at 5:30 pm after the crew raised security concerns, an AFP report said, quoting the FAA.

The US aviation authority did not disclose the nature of the security issue but news agency Reuters quoting sources and the Flight Emergency Site reported that the flight was diverted due to an alleged bomb threat.

Viral videos on social media captured the moment an Italian Air Force jet escorted a Boeing 787-9 aircraft before its landing. According to ABC News, a senior official familiar with the matter revealed that a bomb threat was received via email but was later determined to be unfounded.

