Why was American Airlines' New York-New Delhi flight abruptly diverted to Rome?

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Rome on Sunday due to a reported 'security issue,' the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed. American Airlines flight AA292 departed from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.(AP)

Flight AA292, which departed from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, was en route to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport when the flight was diverted.

According to the FAA, the aircraft landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome at around 5:30 pm local time after the crew raised security concerns, reported AFP.

Why was the American Airlines New York-Delhi flight diverted?

While the FAA did not disclose the specific nature of the security issue, the diversion was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the 199 passengers and crew members aboard.

However, the news agency Reuters quoting sources and the Flight Emergency Site reported that the flight was diverted due to an alleged bomb threat.

Social media footage showed the Boeing 787-9 being escorted by the Italian Air Force before it safely touched down.

The plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat, sources added.

A senior official briefed on the matter was cited by ABC News as saying that a bomb threat was received by email but deemed to be unfounded.

Notably, American Airlines has yet not responded to a request for comment.

"American flight AA292 will divert to Rome en route to Delhi due to a bomb threat," Flight Emergency, a flight-tracking account, posted on X.

According to AFP, the Boeing aircraft was escorted by two military fighter planes, the same source said, and at the Italian airport, "all passengers were disembarked and received assistance".

Airport operations were not affected, the same source said.

