Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently highlighted a rare connection between Mahindra vehicles and two Catholic leaders, recalling how Pope Leo XIV once used a Mahindra Scorpio pickup in Peru and Pope Paul VI travelled through Mumbai in a specially modified Mahindra Jeep in 1964.

Anand Mahindra recalled how Pope Paul VI travelled through Mumbai in a specially modified Mahindra Jeep in 1964. (X/@anandmahindra)

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Taking to X, the Mahindra Group chairman shared the six-decade-long connection between Mahindra cars and the head of the Catholic church. He shared that Pope Leo XIV, during his years as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, had bought and used a Mahindra Scorpio pickup. He also shared a video featuring Father Aaron of Chiclayo, who currently uses the vehicle, speaking about how it helped the former bishop reach people in difficult terrain.

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In the video, Father Aaron said, “Our life is a complicated road… On the left you have the hill, and on the right, the abyss… And in some cases, Pope Leo’s 4X4 was the difference between him reaching his people or not.”

Mahindra said he wondered whether Pope Leo XIV had the opportunity to reunite with his former vehicle during his recently concluded visit to Peru.

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{{^usCountry}} The industrialist also drew a connection with another historic papal visit. He recalled how Pope Paul VI travelled through the streets of Bombay in a specially modified Mahindra Jeep in 1964, during the first-ever papal visit to India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The industrialist also drew a connection with another historic papal visit. He recalled how Pope Paul VI travelled through the streets of Bombay in a specially modified Mahindra Jeep in 1964, during the first-ever papal visit to India. {{/usCountry}}

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“One of the earliest precursors of what we now know as the Popemobile!” Mahindra wrote, adding, “We have respectfully preserved and displayed that historic vehicle ever since.”

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He concluded the post saying, “Two Popes. Two continents. Six decades apart. One rather extraordinary @MahindraRise connection…”

(Also Read: 'Who needs wings to fly?': Anand Mahindra on Prince William chauffeuring Kate Middleton in Mahindra e-rickshaw)

Pope Leo XIV’s recent South America visit

Pope Leo XIV recently embarked on a 12-day apostolic journey to South America, with Peru as the final stop of his visit. The trip also included Argentina and Uruguay and marked his first visit to the Americas since becoming Pope.

The journey came less than a month after the pontiff underwent lung cancer surgery in Rome. Doctors have since declared him cancer-free.

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