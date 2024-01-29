 Anand Mahindra lauds Filmfare Awards for recognising Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra lauds Filmfare Awards for recognising Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Anand Mahindra lauds Filmfare Awards for recognising Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

ByNeha Yadav
Jan 29, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Anand Mahindra appreciated Filmfare for recognising Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail. The film won multiple awards at the Filmfare Awards ceremony in Gujarat.

Anand Mahindra took to his account on X to appreciate Filmfare for conferring awards to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey's drama film 12th Fail. The film is based on the real-life struggles of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Film 12th Fail actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar pose for photos during the Filmfare Awards ceremony, in Gandhinagar, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (PTI)
Film 12th Fail actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar pose for photos during the Filmfare Awards ceremony, in Gandhinagar, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (PTI)

Sharing a video posted by Filmfare, the businessman wrote, "Bravo @filmfare for recognising that simple and authentic storytelling is STILL at the heart of truly powerful cinema." Filmfare shared a video from the event that opens to show 12th Fail makers and cast, including Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, receiving the Best Film Award.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, after watching 12th Fail, the businessman took to X to share his review of the film. He wrote, "Finally saw ‘12th Fail’ over this past weekend. If you see only one film this year, make it this one." He further expressed his views about the plot, acting, narrative style and highlights in the film. He concluded the post with, “Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!”

Mahindra's tweet about Filmfare Awards was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 1 lakh views. The post has also garnered nearly 2,500 likes. People posted various comments reacting to the post.

What did X users say about this tweet?

An individual wrote, "All the awards should go to this movie. No VFX, no fight scenes, only great storytelling and acting."

A second added, “A movie on a real-life Hero.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail won Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics), Best Editing and Best Screenplay awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony in Gujarat.

