Anand Mahindra 'regrets' Microsoft Outlook returning after global outage: 'I felt like a castaway'

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has shared an amusing account of his experience during the global Microsoft Outlook outage, revealing that he eventually began enjoying life without emails. While the disruption initially left him anxious and helpless, he admitted feeling something unexpected when the service returned: regret. Anand Mahindra said the Microsoft Outlook outage left him anxious before he began enjoying a rare break from emails. (REUTERS)

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Taking to X, Mahindra reflected on how dependent he had become on emails, comparing his changing emotions during the outage to the five stages of grief.

'I felt like a castaway' "Yes, it’s back & working again on my devices. But the Microsoft Outlook outage made me realise just how dependent I’ve become on email. I think I went through something resembling the five stages of grief. First, denial. Surely it was just my connection? Then anxiety. What was I missing? Who was trying to reach me? Third stage: a strange sense of helplessness. Almost as if I’d been cut off from the world. But then came a stage I hadn’t expected. A feeling of being almost weightless. Free from the constant need to react, respond, reply. Then finally, when Outlook came back, an emotion I hadn’t anticipated at all. Regret. I felt like a castaway who’d finally begun to enjoy being stranded on an island, only to see a rescue ship approaching."

Take a look here at his post: