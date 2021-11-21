Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra uses memes to dismiss quote falsely attributed to him
Anand Mahindra uses memes to dismiss quote falsely attributed to him

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the post dismissing a quote falsely attributed to him.
One of the memes Anand Mahindra posted dismissing a quote falsely attributed to him.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:06 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a post dismissing a quote falsely attributed to him. Besides making it clear that he will be taking legal actions, he also shared two memes to react to the situation.

“As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes!” the business tycoon tweeted. He also posted three images.

One of the images is a screenshot of the quote falsely attributed to him and the other two are the memes that showcase his reaction.

Take a look at the post:

Anand Mahindra shared the post less than an hour ago. Since being shared, it has already accumulated nearly 2,400 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.

“Sir, every time you faces such fake posts… Just reply by this meme,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this meme:

“All the power to you sir,” posted another. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons or showcased their support for the business tycoon.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?

Sunday, November 21, 2021
