Anand Mahindra's heartfelt tribute to Piyush Pandey: 'Man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a touching message remembering advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 70. Piyush Pandey was a towering figure in advertising, known for creating some of India's most iconic campaigns.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra said that while Pandey left a huge mark on the ad industry, what he will remember most is the joy and warmth he brought to everyone around him.

"Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry…" the caption of the post reads.

Remembering Pandey’s laughter and warmth:

Mahindra highlighted that Pandey showed everyone that even in a serious and demanding field like advertising, it was important to keep joy and humanity alive.

"But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life," he wrote.

He also compared Pandey’s spirit to a constant inner warmth and positivity, saying he always carried an “invincible summer” within him, which brought energy and happiness to those around him.

Mahindra then concluded with a goodbye, writing: “Alwida, my friend. You made life richer for all of us. Om Shanti.”

A pioneer of Indian campaigns:

Piyush Pandey was a towering figure in advertising, known for creating some of India’s most iconic campaigns and helping build major brands.

For over four decades, Pandey was the face of Ogilvy India and a leading figure in Indian advertising. Known for his distinctive moustache, hearty laugh, and deep insight into the Indian consumer.

His campaigns, including Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye,” Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai,” Fevicol’s famous “Egg” advertisement, and Hutch’s pug commercial, became a part of India’s popular culture.