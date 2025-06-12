Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi
Anand Mahindra's workout secrets for fit body at 70: Swimming and yoga to '20 minutes of meditation every morning'

BySanya Panwar
Jun 12, 2025 12:14 PM IST

How does Anand Mahindra stay fit and active? From working out with weights to swimming and ellipticals, here's what his ‘weekly fitness routine’ looks like.

Anand Mahindra's exact diet and workout routine aren't publicly disclosed, but the businessman, who is the chairman of Mahindra Group, often tweets about fitness and wellness. In a tweet from January 24, 2022, he responded to an X user who asked him: “How do you maintain your fitness? Any tips for us?” Anand Mahindra then shared a glimpse into his workout, which seems well-rounded and balanced. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., during an event at the White House in Washington DC, US, on June 22, 2023. (File Photo/ Bloomberg)
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., during an event at the White House in Washington DC, US, on June 22, 2023. (File Photo/ Bloomberg)

Working out with weights to stretching

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “I’m no fitness guru but I rotate my weekly fitness routine between cardio-vascular (swimming/ellipticals), muscle tone (working out with weights) and stretching (Yoga). However, the most important part of my daily health routine is 20 minutes of meditation every morning. And your fitness tips?”

Breakdown of his cardio-vascular routine

Swimming is an excellent way to work your entire body and cardiovascular system. According to a 2017 article on Healthline.com, one of the biggest benefits of swimming is that it truly works your entire body, head to toe – swimming increases your heart rate without stressing your body, tones muscles, builds strength, and builds endurance.

In a 2023 report, Healthline.com said an elliptical machine provides a low-impact cardio workout – it can benefit your overall fitness, including increasing your stamina and strengthening your upper and lower body.

Morning meditation can be actually good for you

Starting your day with 20 minutes of meditation can help set a positive tone and improve mental clarity. Consider exploring different meditation techniques, such as mindfulness or guided meditation. From being more patient to handling stressful days better, click here for some of the benefits of morning meditation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Thursday, June 12, 2025
