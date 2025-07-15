‘Nothing lasts forever’: Anand Mahindra shares timeless lesson from 44 years in business

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again struck a chord with social media users by offering heartfelt advice drawn from his 44-year-long career. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra spoke directly to those grappling with professional or personal turbulence, reminding them that even the most difficult times eventually pass. Anand Mahindra shared career wisdom on X, urging people to stay resilient during tough times.(Bloomberg)

A career’s worth of wisdom

“My career now spans 44 years,” Mahindra began, setting the tone for a deeply personal reflection. “If there’s one enduring thing I’ve learned, it’s that nothing lasts forever. The tough moments, the pressure, the setbacks, they all pass.”

He added, “When you’re in the eye of the storm, it can feel like it’ll never end, but it always does. Stress is only a drain. Just focus on doing the best you can, staying the course and trusting that the situation will shift. It always does.”

Internet finds solace in the message

The post has since garnered over 434k views and sparked numerous reactions from users who found both comfort and clarity in his thoughtful perspective.

One user commented, “These are the kind of messages that bring real perspective when things feel overwhelming. Thank you for the reminder.” Another remarked, “Coming from someone like Anand Mahindra, this hits differently. Experience truly teaches you the value of patience.”

A third added, “Sometimes all we need is to be reminded that storms don’t last forever. This was much needed today.” Another user shared, “This is exactly what I needed to hear—been feeling stuck lately, but this gives me hope.”

Some even expressed admiration for Mahindra’s consistent online presence, with one saying, “Always love how Anand Mahindra uses social media—not just for business, but to uplift.” Another echoed, “His tweets are often the gentle nudge many of us need to keep going.”