'I’m focusing on...': Anand Mahindra has perfect reply for X user who called the video he shared 'scripted'

A video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra has sparked a debate online after an X user claimed it was “scripted.” The clip, originally posted on Instagram by content creator Seenu Malik as part of his “365 Good Day Challenge” in August 2024, captures a touching moment between Malik and a specially-abled man. Anand Mahindra replied to an X user who called a viral video “scripted,” saying the message mattered more than the motive.(X)

In the video, the man is seen attempting to take a selfie with a parked Porsche when Malik calls out to him. Initially hesitant and trying to leave, the man is reassured by Malik, who not only offers to take his picture but also invites him for a ride in the luxury car. The emotional experience leaves both of them in tears, as the video amassed over 9 million views at the time.

Mahindra’s praise for the video

Mahindra, who came across the video recently, was moved by Malik’s kindness and shared his thoughts on X. Applauding both Malik and the car’s owner, he wrote:

“This video is, I believe, over a year old. I saw it only recently and couldn’t help being greatly moved. First, thank you to the car’s owner for his generosity of spirit and empathy. And I have to say, as a car manufacturer, it is good to be reminded of the uninhibited joy and delight cars can provide to people. That is how I hope our designers and engineers at Mahindra - both current and future - will always approach the creative process: by keeping in mind that cars are more than just devices of transportation. When designed with passion, they can deliver joy to all who experience them.”

Mahindra’s stern reply

Soon after Mahindra’s post, an X user responded, alleging that the video was “scripted.” The industrialist, known for his candid responses, did not hold back in his reply.

“Perhaps. But I’m focusing on the message, not the motive. We all know there is enough content out there on social media where neither the motive nor the message is fit for consumption.”

His sharp retort quickly gained traction, with users praising his perspective.

With over 11.4 million followers on X, Mahindra is known for sharing thought-provoking insights, inspiring stories, and engaging with users.