Angry Vistara customers confront airline with complaints amid flight chaos: ‘Grandfather on deathbed’

Vistara has been facing backlash from passengers on social media due to significant operational challenges. Over the past week, flights have either been cancelled or delayed. Vistara customers took to X, raging about the massive delays and cancellations. (X/@kumarbikash4576)

Vistara has apologised for the massive flight disruptions and cancellations. An airline spokesperson said efforts are being made to stabilise the situation and that operations at regular capacity will resume very soon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to aviation sources, the recent situation arose when pilots declined to operate flights due to extended duty hours.

Amid this chaos, many passengers shared their grievances on X and reported the issue to regulatory authorities. Some even tagged Ratan Tata in their posts.

‘Grandfather on deathbed’: Vistara passenger travelling from Ranchi to Delhi

A frustrated passenger named Ayush Kumar pleaded for help on social media after Vistara cancelled the flight from Ranchi to Delhi. He claimed that his grandfather was on his deathbed. He wrote, “Vistara, my flight UK754 from Ranchi to Delhi was cancelled (2nd April), and I have to go to Delhi urgently as my grandfather is on his deathbed. Please help arrange another flight on any airline on the same day. Your staff has refused to do so.”

Kumar also tagged the Official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India.

Vistara responded to the post and requested the user to share details over DM.

However, even after sharing the details, Kumar did not receive any response from the airline. He tagged Vistara again and wrote, “I have not received any response or call. Your customer service is not reachable. The loss of empathy from your end is disheartening.”

Vistara then apologised for the delayed response and shared that Kumar was offered assistance.

‘Left stranded with senior citizen’: Vistara club member who faced last-minute flight cancellation

“Absolutely unacceptable! Vistara just cancelled my flight at the last minute and their customer care is unreachable. Travelling with a senior citizen and being left stranded. We need some solution ASAP. Booking details - TRMXHB and TWKNWJ,” wrote another user named Joseph Sebastian on X.

Sebastian, who is a club Vistara member, tagged Ratan Tata and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India, in his post after the airline “seriously disappointed” him.

Though the post was shared over 11 hours ago, Vistara responded to it a few minutes back. They apologised for the inconvenience, citing “operational reasons” for flight cancellation. The airline further shared that Sebastian was provided with an alternate flight. The airline further added, “We have taken stern note of your feedback and are sharing it with the team for their review to avoid similar instances in the future and offer an enhanced customer experience.”

‘My bag still not traced’: Passenger who was shifted to different Vistara flights

Yet another passenger named Vinayak Pujar shared about the “pathetic state of services” by the airline. He wrote, “Had booked on Uk653 on 02/04. The flight was cancelled, so I got myself shifted to Uk994/uk706 MUM-DEL-CDG on 01/04. Uk994 was rescheduled, thus shifting me toUK970/uk706. UK 970 was eventually cancelled after Vistara was rescheduled. Again shifted to direct Mum-CDG uk659. All is well till here. After spending 5 hrs at Mumbai airport and reaching CDG, I was amazed to know the checked-in luggage had not arrived. The response is pathetic. 5 hours after landing at CDG, my bag is still not traced.”

Pujar also claimed that his phone calls went unanswered. “The phone numbers in Mumbai go unanswered. Truly pathetic, Vistara.”

Vistara replied saying that they “understand the dissatisfaction” and “regret the inconvenience” caused to the passenger. The airline further expressed that they “empathise with the passenger’s situation”.

‘Poor show’: Vistara passenger who thinks that the airline is unreliable

Another passenger, Rohit Prakash, thinks that Vistara is unreliable. “Vistara, very poor show. You are totally unreliable.”

Vistara shared that Prakash was provided with an alternate flight. The airline added, “Please be informed that seats are assigned based on availability, and our team has assisted you to the best of their capabilities. You may connect with our airport team in case of any last-minute cancellations, and they will assist in finding alternative seats. We appreciate your understanding.”

Centre seeks report from Vistara

After rampant flight cancellations and delays over the past week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) sought a detailed report from Vistara, an official aware of the development told news agency ANI.

Vistara may cancel around 60 flights today, April 2, after the airline cancelled approximately 50 flights yesterday, April 1. News agency PTI reported, citing people in the know, that this number could even go up to 70.