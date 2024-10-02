Anjali Merchant opens up about childhood for the first time: 'Grandfather in Oman, parents flew back...'

Anjali Merchant Majithia, sister of Radhika Merchant, captured the internet's attention during the grand Ambani pre-wedding and wedding celebrations with her elegant fashion choices as she stood by the bride. The 30-something recently said that getting into her family's pharmaceutical business was not difficult for her as she had grown up in that environment. Anjali and Radhika Merchant are daughters of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Mumbai-based Encore Healthcare. Anjali Merchant, sister of Radhika Merchant, is part of her parents' business.

"If you consider legacy, the kind of business that I've been a part of, I've been a part of it from a very, very young age. These were dinner table discussions..." Anjali Merchant said in a panel discussion organised by Entrepreneur India last month.

Merchant, who is the director for international markets at Encore, recalled an incident from her childhood that made her understand how to prioritise effectively in the pharmaceutical industry.

"We were visiting my grandfather in Oman. He was unwell. That's where he lived. My parents actually flew back for a USFDA audit because of how important that audit was," she said.

"I come from a family where relationships are paramount. At that time, it shocked me. How can you leave? How can you step away in such a situation? But it also gave me guidance to know what is a priority in this industry. That's not something that you can take lightly. Regulatory compliance, at least in our industry, is extremely important. When I entered the industry, I already had my priorities right. I already had that guidance and that support."

Anjali Merchant Majithia, who is now regularly seen at Ambani events, said that growing up, she was instilled with the belief that being part of the business community and contributing to the family and country were of utmost importance.

More about Anjali Merchant, sister of Radhika Merchant

Anjali Merchant's younger sister Radhika Merchant is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

She earned a BSc degree in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College in Massachusetts, US. She pursued an MBA from the London School of Business.

She married Aman Majithia, the founder of Vataly India in 2020. The wedding was held in Goa. They have a son who was introduced as Adi by Nita Ambani in July, during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding reception.

