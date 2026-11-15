Anthropic offers up to $405,000 salary for unusual job to secure natural gas for AI data centres

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, is offering an annual salary of up to $405,000 for an unusual position that involves securing natural gas supplies to power its expanding network of AI data centres across North America.

Anthropic offered a salary of up to $405,000 for an unusual role involving natural gas supplies for its AI data centres. (AFP)

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(Also read: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei reveals four types of people he refuses to hire)

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According to an official job listing, the company is hiring a "Gas Supply and Transport Lead" for the United States and Canada, with an annual salary ranging from $320,000 to $405,000.

The role involves ensuring a reliable supply of natural gas to facilities that require enormous amounts of electricity to operate AI systems.

What does the $405,000 job involve?

The successful candidate will be responsible for negotiating natural gas supply agreements, securing pipeline transportation and assessing whether potential data centre locations have sufficient access to fuel.

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{{^usCountry}} Anthropic explained that some of its facilities will generate electricity using natural gas rather than relying entirely on the traditional power grid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthropic explained that some of its facilities will generate electricity using natural gas rather than relying entirely on the traditional power grid. {{/usCountry}}

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The company emphasised the importance of uninterrupted fuel deliveries, warning that without adequate gas supplies, "the compute does not run."

The job also requires evaluating pipeline capacity, identifying potential supply disruptions and developing backup arrangements to prevent interruptions.

Applicants must have at least eight years of experience in natural gas transportation, pipeline operations, gas marketing or fuel procurement.

Why is Anthropic hiring a natural gas expert?

According to a Business Insider report published on November 13, the recruitment comes as Anthropic prepares for a major initial public offering and expands its computing infrastructure.

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The report noted that natural gas has become increasingly important for AI companies seeking reliable, round-the-clock electricity supplies.

Anthropic has also been developing data centres with infrastructure partners while continuing to purchase computing capacity from major cloud providers.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Anthropic had secured a $3.4 billion deal involving gas-fired power generation equipment with a combined capacity of 1.7 gigawatts.

However, the growing dependence on natural gas raises environmental concerns because of the emissions associated with fossil-fuel electricity generation.

Business Insider reported that Anthropic had acknowledged potential risks involving fluctuating gas prices, supply delays and changing environmental regulations in its IPO filing.

(Also read: Claude suffers two outages in one day, Anthropic confirms disruptions to AI chatbot and coding tools)

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The new position, based in San Francisco or New York City, highlights how securing energy supplies is becoming increasingly important as AI companies race to expand their computing capacity.