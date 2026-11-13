Claude suffers two outages in one day, Anthropic confirms disruptions to AI chatbot and coding tools

Anthropic's artificial intelligence chatbot Claude experienced two service disruptions on Friday, November 13, leaving users struggling to access the platform and its AI-powered tools. The company confirmed problems affecting Claude.ai, Claude Code and its API before announcing that both incidents had been resolved. Anthropic fixed Claude login problems, but a fresh outage later affected its chatbot, Claude Code and API. (Bloomberg)

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The disruptions came as Microsoft 365 faced a separate global outage, which also affected Anthropic's integration with Microsoft's services.

Claude users report login problems According to Anthropic's official incident report, the first disruption was reported at 9.58 am UTC (3.28 pm IST), when users encountered authentication problems while accessing Claude.ai and Claude Code, the company's AI-powered coding assistant.

"We are investigating an issue with users authenticating to Claude.ai and Claude Code. We will provide an update as soon as possible," Anthropic said.

The problems were also reflected in complaints on Downdetector India, which tracks service disruptions based on user reports.

Anthropic deployed a fix at 11.05 am UTC (4.35 pm IST) and began monitoring recovery. The company declared the incident resolved at 11.58 am UTC (5.28 pm IST).

Fresh outage affects multiple Claude services However, a second disruption emerged hours later. At 1.09 pm UTC (6.39 pm IST), Anthropic acknowledged another incident involving degraded performance across Claude.ai, Claude Code and the Claude API.

Further investigations identified problems affecting Claude Docs, Claude Sheets, Claude Security and Claude Managed Agents.

By 2.36 pm UTC (8.06 pm IST), the company reported signs of recovery, although some services remained affected.

At 3.38 pm UTC (9.08 pm IST), Anthropic confirmed that the broader incident had been resolved.

"The issue affecting multiple surfaces has been resolved," the company said.

Despite the resolution, its status dashboard continued to show degraded performance for Claude.ai and Claude Cowork, while Claude Code, the API and Console were operational.

Microsoft 365 outage affects Anthropic integration The disruptions coincided with a widespread Microsoft 365 outage affecting Outlook, Teams and other services globally.

Anthropic confirmed that Microsoft's incident disrupted its Microsoft 365 connector, affecting mail, calendar and search functions, along with Claude for Outlook.

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At 3.40 pm UTC (9.10 pm IST), Anthropic reported signs of recovery, although some SharePoint search requests were still failing.

The company has not attributed its broader Claude outages to the Microsoft disruption.