Indian man in San Francisco uses Claude to stay on 24x7 video call with mom: 'When she gets up at 3 am...'

A man working away from home found a simple way to stay connected with his mother without having to constantly call her. He set up an old laptop at home with a video call that stays on throughout the day, allowing the two to see each other even when they are busy with their own work. Man uses technology to stay virtually connected with his mother. (X/@harshsaver)

The unusual setup, which uses Claude to help keep the call running, has now caught the attention of people online.

Old laptop keeps mother and son connected The post was shared on X by user Harsh Savergaonkar, who explained how he used an old Linux laptop and a large screen on the dining table to create the setup.

“Leaving mom for work was the hardest this time. So I set up an old Linux laptop with a big screen on our dining table that stays on a video call 24x7,” he wrote.

He said he used Claude to write scripts that automatically reconnect the video call if the laptop or browser crashes. The system also attempts to reconnect if the Wi-Fi goes down.

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“If it gets switched off, she just presses the power button and I’m back,” he added.

Savergaonkar said he was currently working and eating somewhere over Iceland while his mother remained at home and continued with her own work.

The two do not necessarily talk throughout the day. Instead, they simply remain visible to each other on the screen.

“We’re not even talking, but every now and then she looks up and I’m there, and I look up and she’s there,” he wrote.

He also shared a particularly touching detail about the setup. If his mother wakes up at around 3 am to get some water, she can see him working on the screen and simply say hello before going back to bed.

“Thank you, technology,” he concluded.

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