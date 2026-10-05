Indian man in San Francisco uses Claude to stay on 24x7 video call with mom: 'When she gets up at 3 am...'
A man created a constant video link with his mother using an old laptop, allowing them to see each other while living apart.
A man working away from home found a simple way to stay connected with his mother without having to constantly call her. He set up an old laptop at home with a video call that stays on throughout the day, allowing the two to see each other even when they are busy with their own work.
The unusual setup, which uses Claude to help keep the call running, has now caught the attention of people online.
Old laptop keeps mother and son connected
The post was shared on X by user Harsh Savergaonkar, who explained how he used an old Linux laptop and a large screen on the dining table to create the setup.
“Leaving mom for work was the hardest this time. So I set up an old Linux laptop with a big screen on our dining table that stays on a video call 24x7,” he wrote.
He said he used Claude to write scripts that automatically reconnect the video call if the laptop or browser crashes. The system also attempts to reconnect if the Wi-Fi goes down.
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“If it gets switched off, she just presses the power button and I’m back,” he added.
Savergaonkar said he was currently working and eating somewhere over Iceland while his mother remained at home and continued with her own work.
The two do not necessarily talk throughout the day. Instead, they simply remain visible to each other on the screen.
“We’re not even talking, but every now and then she looks up and I’m there, and I look up and she’s there,” he wrote.
He also shared a particularly touching detail about the setup. If his mother wakes up at around 3 am to get some water, she can see him working on the screen and simply say hello before going back to bed.
“Thank you, technology,” he concluded.
Take a look:
Internet calls the idea ‘beautiful’
The post received plenty of warm reactions, with many people praising the idea and asking how they could create something similar.
“Is it on GitHub? Open-sourced? Love the idea!” one user asked.
“Moms deserve tech support too,” another commented.
“This is beautiful, man! It’s tough living alone in another country, and kudos to you for going on!” another person wrote.
Several users also asked Savergaonkar to share more details about how he built the setup, with one calling it “super cool”.
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Others suggested adding features to make the system even more useful. One person proposed a notification whenever his mother appeared on camera, particularly if she woke up at an unusual hour or if neither of them had said hello for a while.
Not everyone was convinced the setup needed to be this elaborate, though. One user asked, “Great idea! But why not a CCTV or a baby cam?”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More