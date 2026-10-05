Google employee reveals why working at tech giant is ‘worth every second’: ‘You’re bound to grow’

Google is often associated with sprawling offices, free meals and workplace perks that have become part of the tech giant’s global image. However, an employee has shared that the most rewarding part of working at the company has little to do with these benefits. According to her, it is the people and the collaborative environment that truly make the experience special. Google employee reveals why smart, humble and collaborative colleagues are the company’s biggest perk. (Instagram/with_hemaa)

(Also read: Google employee reveals what people don’t see behind her success: ‘The tired evenings, the sacrifices’)

In a video shared on Instagram, Google employee Hema spoke about what she believes is the biggest advantage of working at the company. She said that being surrounded by intelligent yet humble colleagues creates an environment where people constantly learn and grow.

‘The actual best part is the people’ "Everyone thinks that working at Google is about the free food and the big perks. But you know what the actual best part is? It's the people. You're surrounded by such sharp minds, but they're so humble and they're so collaborative, they don't make you feel left behind. From like organizing entire festive performances, um to working on major projects, they'll just, they'll just, they'll just work as a team and it's just so beautiful. You know, they say that you're an average of five people you're surrounded by. It is so true, and when you're surrounded by such people, you're just bound to grow. So I would say anyone out there who's grinding, just work hard, just trust the process, and build an environment that inspires you, because then it'll be worth every second," Hema said in the clip.

Her remarks highlighted how workplace culture and the people one works alongside can have an impact that goes beyond salaries, benefits or other material perks.

Watch the clip here: