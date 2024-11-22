Anupam Mittal takes a dig at Deepinder Goyal, creates job role for those who can’t pay his friend ‘Deepi’ 20 lacs

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal left social media in disbelief when he shared an ad for a job role, mentioning that the interested candidate must donate ₹20 lakh to Feeding India and work without a salary for a year. Expectedly, his announcement ignited a storm of controversy, and Anupam Mittal joined in to share his thoughts, too. He shared a funny LinkedIn post inviting people to apply for the “Chief of What?” position if they are unable to pay “his friend Deepi” ₹20 lakh. Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal and Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal. (File Photo)

“All those who can't afford to pay my friend Deepi 20 lacs, pls send me your application. I am looking for a Chief of Staff too although I don't know exactly what one does, I figure it can be your first assignment. I want you but you must be willing to do the following,” Anupam Mittal wrote.

He then added that the suitable candidate has to “accept compensation,” “send in their resume,” “Go through HR,” and “Carry the title of ChiefOfWhat? for 6 months.”

Take a look at his entire post here:

What did social media say?

Writer Surabhi Chauhan wrote, “This is gonna sting Deepinder so hard.” Anupam Mittal replied, “He's a big boy with a great sense of humor ... can handle it.” Another asked, “Did you have sarcasm in your breakfast today?”

A few were not impressed by the Shaadi.com boss’ post. Just like this individual who expressed, “Are you frikkin serious? Apart from being sasta (cheap) Tony Stark, this is what you come up with to grab attention? And follow the herd? Crazy... and such a bad copy - distasteful. Do better next time Anupam Mittal and all those emojis make clear of ChatGPT usage. You didn't have time for a better prompt also? This is sad. Anything to grab eyeballs?”

Amid the growing criticism, Deepinder Goyal opened up and shared that taking ₹20 Lakh for the Chief-Of-Staff Role was 'Never Part Of the Plan'. He claimed that since his posting, he has already received over 18,000 applications.

“This wasn't just another hiring post. As some people pointed out, the "you have to pay us 20 lacs" was merely a filter, to find people who had the power to appreciate the opportunity of a fast track career, without getting bogged down by the constraints in front of them,” he wrote as a part of his statement on X.

