Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted as cost-of-living protests turn violent across France

Stores belonging to Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès were among several businesses looted across France on Saturday (October 17), as nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs were marred by violent clashes, vandalism and arson. Masked groups broke into shops and damaged public buildings in several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille.

Violent clashes erupted across France as masked groups looted luxury stores, vandalised buildings and set vehicles on fire. (Bloomberg)

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(Also read: Buildings set on fire, shops looted, over 1,000 arrested as protests against rising living costs in France turn violent)

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According to French newspaper Le Parisien, citing AFP, Louis Vuitton and Apple stores were among the businesses targeted in Bordeaux. The report said masked individuals looted several shops along the city's busy Rue Sainte-Catherine shopping street.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that an Apple Store in Lille was looted. A Hermès boutique in Marseille was also targeted, according to French regional news outlet Maritima.

Widespread looting and violence across France

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{{^usCountry}} According to AFP, dozens of businesses, including supermarkets, pharmacies, luxury boutiques, clothing retailers and electronics stores, were looted across several French cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to AFP, dozens of businesses, including supermarkets, pharmacies, luxury boutiques, clothing retailers and electronics stores, were looted across several French cities. {{/usCountry}}

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In Paris, masked individuals smashed shop windows, set parked cars ablaze and clashed with police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

The violence also extended to government buildings. In Lyon, a tourist office was set on fire, while town halls in Marseille and Lille were broken into and vandalised. A fire also caused extensive damage to the historic town hall in Limoges.

The French Interior Ministry reported 272 arrests nationwide by 3 pm on Saturday.

(Also read: France protests: Looting, fires and vandalism reported in Paris, Lyon and Limoges)

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However, AFP later reported that the number had risen to 1,200 by late Saturday, with 150 police officers injured.

French President Macron condemns violence

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and warned that those responsible would face legal consequences.

"Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting -- even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," Macron wrote on X late Saturday.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu also criticised the "violence of extreme intensity" during the demonstrations.

According to AFP, the Interior Ministry estimated that approximately 550,000 people participated in demonstrations nationwide, while the CGT trade union put the figure at 800,000.