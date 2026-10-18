France protests: Looting, fires and vandalism reported in Paris, Lyon and Limoges

Violent clashes broke out between police and protesters in Paris and other French cities on Saturday, as huge crowds marched against rising living costs. This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France. (AFP)

According to AFP, around 550,000 people took part, according to the interior ministry, while the CGT union said 800,000 turned out. About 400 arrests were made.

Fires, looting and damage across cities According to AFP, police used tear gas and water cannon against masked protesters in Paris and other cities. As per the report, some protesters threw objects and aimed fireworks at police. Several parked cars were burned in the capital, and smoke could be seen over the center.

Protesters set a tourist office on fire in the center of Lyon. They also broke into town halls in Marseille and Lille, and into a police compound in Bordeaux, and damaged the buildings before leaving. In Limoges, flames reached the roof of the town hall after a group attacked it following protests.

Dozens of shops were looted in Paris, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Lille.

An Apple store in Lille was stripped bare.

As per AFP, more than 300 protesters tried to walk up the Champs-Elysees, which is home to flagship luxury stores. Police fired tear gas to block them.

Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said “entire streets have been devastated” in the capital.

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Protester loses hand According to a police source who spoke to AFP, a male protester in the southern city of Saint-Etienne had his hand blown off by a police crowd-control grenade. This follows another case on October 5, when a 15-year-old lost his hand to a police stun grenade during a protest in the city of Lens.

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What the government and ministry said French President Emmanuel Macron said on X late Saturday: “Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting -- even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished.”

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu criticized the “violence of extreme intensity” during the day.

According to Bloomberg, the Interior Ministry said hooded, ultra-left-wing agitators gathered in Paris and in cities such as Rennes, Toulouse and Angers. As per the ministry, these groups set fire to street furniture, damaged public buildings and looted shops in places including Lyon, Montpellier and Valence. Bloomberg reported that the ministry said 272 people had been arrested across the country as of 3pm.

An arson attack overnight also damaged a building of the University of Rouen in Normandy.

Who was behind the protests? According to Bloomberg, the protests were held by several groups, including the Yellow Vests movement. The group began in 2018 to fight rising living costs, after a planned fuel-tax rise under Macron that they felt hurt rural and working-class people who depend on cars. The movement faded over time but has never fully stopped taking to the streets.

Bloomberg says Saturday’s call was first suggested by a TikToker with no clear political agenda. Yellow Vests activists then used the chance to try to bring their movement back.

Some unions, including the CGT, also planned to join, focusing on public spending and the cost of living. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France 2 TV on Friday: “We’re expecting a pretty big mobilization”. He said police were getting ready for possible violence by extreme elements in bigger cities.

Student protests and political pressure As per Bloomberg, high school students have been protesting for more than three weeks over classroom conditions, teacher absences and university admissions. According to a Cluster 17 poll published October 11, about 57% of French people support them.

The government has promised to consider the students’ complaints but cannot greatly raise the education budget. The unrest comes as France prepares for elections in six months to replace Macron.