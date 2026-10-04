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AR Rahman gets stuck in Bengaluru traffic, fan shares video: ‘Even Oscar winner can’t escape’

A video showed AR Rahman caught in Bengaluru traffic.

Published on: Oct 4, 2026, 13:13:46 IST
By Mahipal Singh Chouhan
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Bengaluru’s traffic can test the patience of even the biggest celebrities. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was recently spotted caught in the city’s traffic after his concert, and videos of the moment have surfaced online, drawing amused reactions from social media users.

AR Rahman was spotted stuck in Bengaluru traffic, prompting amused reactions from social media users. (Instagram/roger_manoj)
AR Rahman was spotted stuck in Bengaluru traffic, prompting amused reactions from social media users. (Instagram/roger_manoj)

(Also read: Chennai man shares ‘small things’ he loves about Bengaluru after 1.5 years in city: ‘People often ignore them’)

One of the clips was shared on Instagram by a man identified as Manoj Kumar. In the video, Rahman can be seen sitting in the back seat of a car while another vehicle, apparently carrying his security personnel, is seen nearby. Both vehicles appear to be stuck amid heavy traffic on a Bengaluru road.

“Even a Oscar winner can't espace Bengaluru traffic,” read the text overlaid on the video.

Take a look here at the clip:

Watch the clip here:

Bengaluru traffic becomes the talking point

The videos caught attention as they showed the celebrated musician facing an experience familiar to many Bengaluru commuters. Despite travelling with security, Rahman appeared to have little choice but to wait along with other vehicles on the congested road.

Internet reacts

The post garnered several reactions, with users joking that Bengaluru traffic does not discriminate based on fame or status. “Bengaluru traffic spares no one,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Luck follows you everywhere, bro.”

Others echoed a similar sentiment. “The traffic struggle is universal,” read one reaction, while another user joked, “Even VIPs have to wait here.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.

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Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
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