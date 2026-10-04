AR Rahman gets stuck in Bengaluru traffic, fan shares video: ‘Even Oscar winner can’t escape’

Bengaluru’s traffic can test the patience of even the biggest celebrities. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was recently spotted caught in the city’s traffic after his concert, and videos of the moment have surfaced online, drawing amused reactions from social media users.

AR Rahman was spotted stuck in Bengaluru traffic, prompting amused reactions from social media users. (Instagram/roger_manoj)

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One of the clips was shared on Instagram by a man identified as Manoj Kumar. In the video, Rahman can be seen sitting in the back seat of a car while another vehicle, apparently carrying his security personnel, is seen nearby. Both vehicles appear to be stuck amid heavy traffic on a Bengaluru road.

“Even a Oscar winner can't espace Bengaluru traffic,” read the text overlaid on the video.

Take a look here at the clip:

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{{^usCountry}} Another video circulating on social media showed Rahman making his way through Bengaluru traffic after the concert. As fans spotted the singer-composer inside his car, Rahman could be seen smiling and waving at them through the window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video circulating on social media showed Rahman making his way through Bengaluru traffic after the concert. As fans spotted the singer-composer inside his car, Rahman could be seen smiling and waving at them through the window. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

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Bengaluru traffic becomes the talking point

The videos caught attention as they showed the celebrated musician facing an experience familiar to many Bengaluru commuters. Despite travelling with security, Rahman appeared to have little choice but to wait along with other vehicles on the congested road.

Internet reacts

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The post garnered several reactions, with users joking that Bengaluru traffic does not discriminate based on fame or status. “Bengaluru traffic spares no one,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Luck follows you everywhere, bro.”

Others echoed a similar sentiment. “The traffic struggle is universal,” read one reaction, while another user joked, “Even VIPs have to wait here.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)