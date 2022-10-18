Home / Trending / AR Rahman's Ghanan Ghanan gets an acapella twist in viral video. Watched it yet?

Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:45 AM IST

In a video, the popular song by AR Rahman got an acapella twist that is soothing to here.

BySohini Sengupta

With right about any song that goes viral and/or stays iconic and evergreen, comes one thing. Well, they are the various covers of these popular songs. Versions of them can be slowed down, sped up, acoustic or even acapella ones. This time, it is AR Rahman's popular song Ghanan Ghanan that has received an acapella cover of it and netizens simply haven't been able to keep calm ever since. This song was part of the movie Lagaan that was released in the year 2001. It was sung by artists Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

With over 48,500 followers, this video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to the band named Voctronica. According to their bio, they are ‘India's Counter-Culture Vocal Boombox.’ This particular video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Here's how V layer different harmonies and bring our own kind of thunder to @arrahman's iconic Ghanan Ghanan. Can you hear them all? Tell us in the comments which one sticks out most to you - 1, 2, 3 or 4!”

Watch the video right here:

Since it was posted on September 22, this video has amassed over 1.77 lakh likes.

"Wow, feel like listening to the whole song from you guys," a person on Instagram wrote. A second added, "Can I please like it more than once?" A third comment read, "Listening to it on loop."

