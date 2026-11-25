Artist David Garibaldi has set a Guinness World Records title by painting the Statue of Liberty in just 43.5 seconds. The speed-painter used sweeping strokes of green and blue before turning the canvas upside down to reveal a portrait of the iconic American monument. He attempted the feat in Brooklyn, New York, on November 19, as part of Guinness World Records Day 2026.

How David Garibaldi painted the Statue of Liberty

David Garibaldi creates a Statue of Liberty painting in under a minute. (Guinness World Records) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Garibaldi, who hails from Sacramento, California, performed the attempt with the New York skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge providing a backdrop.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to Guinness World Records, he created an abstract arrangement of green and blue paint before flipping the canvas to reveal the recognisable face of the Statue of Liberty.

The attempt earned him his first Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to paint a landmark statue. Adjudicator Michael Empric, who witnessed the performance, said the iconic waterfront location made the achievement particularly special.

Garibaldi said preparation was crucial to completing the painting within the time limit. He arranged his paints within easy reach, secured the carpet to avoid slipping and visualised his subject before starting. Years of practice had also helped him develop the hand-eye coordination needed to work at such speed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He told Guinness World Records that he wanted to focus on speed rather than the performance element usually associated with his work. He also hoped the attempt would inspire others to pursue their ambitions, even if they seemed difficult at first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told Guinness World Records that he wanted to focus on speed rather than the performance element usually associated with his work. He also hoped the attempt would inspire others to pursue their ambitions, even if they seemed difficult at first. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also Read: Video shows man and dog being swept into ocean by powerful wave in Oregon)

Who is David Garibaldi?

Garibaldi has more than two decades of experience as a performance artist. He first gained wider recognition in 2012, when he became a finalist on the seventh season of America's Got Talent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Known for creating large-scale portraits in minutes, he often paints while dancing to music and engaging with audiences. His performances have taken him to corporate events, sporting matches and charity fundraisers around the world. His previous projects include an astronaut painting for NASA and artwork created for Ferrari.

He also runs an initiative called 'People of Paint', through which he exchanges portraits for personal stories. The project documents the experiences of people from different walks of life through art, as Guinness World Records reported.

Garibaldi is preparing to release his book, PAINT Out Loud: Life Lessons from a Rebel Artist, in spring 2027. It reflects on his journey from graffiti artist to self-taught painter and philanthropist.

Why the Guinness World Records title matters to him

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The achievement also held personal significance for Garibaldi, who recalled reading the Guinness World Records book as a child and drawing inspiration from the people featured in its pages. He said becoming a record holder helped him overcome some of the self-doubt he had experienced along the way, describing the moment as a release of “any self doubt that I've had on this journey”.