Ashneer Grover says Bigg Boss wants him as ‘wildcard entry’: ‘Haha, Salman bhai se puch le

Ashneer Grover opened up about receiving an email from one of the casting directors of Bigg Boss Season 19, who wanted him to join the show as a “wildcard entry.” The former Shark Tank judge shared his response to it in social media posts, and mentioned Salman Khan while doing so. Bigg Boss 19: Ashneer Grover mentioned Salman Khan in his response to receiving mail from the show. (File Photo)

“Casting Invitation for Bigg. Boss Season 19 –Wildcard Entry,” read the email's subject line. The email, apparently from a “Senior Casting Coordinator for Bigg Boss Season 19,” informed Grover about the “exclusive opportunity to join the show as a wildcard contestant.”

In the email, the casting director praised Grover for his “dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal.”

He shared a screenshot of the email along with his remarks: “Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho jaaunga tab tak” and “Yeh 'mail merge' kisi ki to naukri khayega.” "Mail merge" is a feature used to send bulk emails.

“Itni bhauklahat - kuchh zyaada hi competition de diya Rise & Fall ne lagta hai! Is bechaare casting director ki to khair nahi aaj!!” Grover tweeted along with the visual. In his reply, he referenced the name of the reality show he is hosting, Rise and Fall, claiming that the show has emerged as a competition for Bigg Boss. He also reshared the email on his Instagram Stories.

Ashneer Grover posted the tweet at 12:13 pm on September 26, but it is currently unavailable on the social media platform.

Ashneer Grover's post on Bigg Boss 19. (X/@ashneer.grover)

An individual reacting to the tweet wrote, “Paaji, you yourself are the big boss, no need to go anywhere.” Another added, “Big boss ke ghar mei Big Boss ki entry.”

Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan’s past controversy:

The feud between the entrepreneur and the filmstar started when, in an earlier interview, Grover claimed that he was not allowed to take a photo with Khan during a sponsored ad shoot.

"Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We kept him as a sponsor and I met him at a shoot to tell him about our company. I sat with him for three hours and his manager said that there will be no photos with him as 'Sir' doesn't like it. I said fine I won't do it. Go to hell, why so much attitude)," Ashneer had said.

However, later, he made a complete 180-degree turn when appearing in an episode of Bigg Boss 18 and was confronted by Salman Khan about his controversial remarks.

In a recent update on the long-simmering tension between the two, Grover indirectly criticised Salman Khan.

“Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately or unfortunately, in India, we’ve had a very big show with a very big superstar. It’s become more about him than the contestants. Who’s putting in the hours? Bhai, aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. (You are coming on the weekends). The ones grinding 24/7 are the contestants,” the entrepreneur said during an interview.