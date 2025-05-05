Ashneer Grover goes swimming at DLF Camellias, internet says ‘sab doglapan hai’

Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director of BharatPe and a prominent figure from Shark Tank India season 1, recently shared a video on his Instagram story showing him swimming at DLF Camellias, one of the most luxurious residential complexes in Delhi-NCR. In the video, Grover is seen enjoying a swim while swinging in the high-end community. The video was shared on his Instagram story Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Also read: Meet Mona Patel, the Harvard-educated Indian-American CEO who made a splash at Met Gala 2024

The post quickly sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many social media users seizing the opportunity to troll him. His viral phrase "sab doglapan hai" (everything is hypocrisy) filled the comments section, with many mocking him.

Grover was known for his direct, no-nonsense approach on Shark Tank India, where his famous catchphrase, “Main jo bolta hoon, wo karta hoon” (I do what I say), earned him a fanbase. His candid, though controversial, opinions on the show helped him rise to internet fame.

The catchphrase became so iconic that Grover eventually launched his book titled Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-Ups.

Reacting to the story, a user wrote, “Paani me doglapan." A few commented on the word "Shark", intending it as a pun.

Ashneer Grover proudly celebrates son's 91% in class 10

Earlier this week, Ashneer Grover took to Instagram to celebrate his son Avyukt (Avy) Grover’s success in his Class 10 exams. He proudly shared that his son had scored 91% in the boards. Grover expressed his pride in Avyukt, writing, “Congrats Avyukt for scoring 91% in X - Boards!! Super proud!!!” alongside an unseen picture of the two. In the photo, they were both dressed casually and looking at the camera.

Back in 2022, Grover had shared a post about Avy’s basketball championship, mentioning The Shri Ram School, where his son studied. The school is a well-known co-ed private institution affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Also read: Ashneer Grover’s son shines with 91% in Class 10, proud father celebrates moment with unseen pic