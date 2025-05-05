Meet Mona Patel, the Harvard-educated Indian-American CEO who made a splash at Met Gala 2024

Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel made a splash at the 2024 Met Gala with her mesmerising debut - and with the 2025 edition of the annual fundraising benefit set to take place in a few hours, many are wondering if she will make an appearance again. Mona Patel at Met Gala 2024 in New York City(Instagram/@hautemona)

Dubbed the “mystery woman” at the Met Gala, Mona Patel took the internet by storm in her Iris van Herpen butterfly dress last year. Her sensational debut was widely covered in the US and in India, where Patel was born. In fact, her Instagram bio is a nod to that viral moment - “Mystery Guest #MET2024,” it reads.

Who is Mona Patel?

Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, Mona Patel is a serial entrepreneur who moved to the United States at 22 to attend Rutgers University. She returned to India to complete her undergraduate studies at Gujarat University before settling in Dallas, Texas, in 2003. Over the years, Patel has built a diverse business empire, founding eight companies across healthcare, technology, and real estate sectors, collectively valued at over $100 million.

She has obtained an MBA degree from MIT and attended Harvard Business School. Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Patel is renowned for her philanthropic initiative, Couture For Cause. This non-profit organisation merges her passion for fashion and charity by auctioning exclusive couture pieces – many from her personal collection – to raise funds for various charitable causes.

Will Mona Patel attend Met Gala 2025?

Yes, Mona Patel is expected to attend the highly exclusive event again this year. She shared a video on Instagram Stories of the invitation she received for the Met Gala 2025, the annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

“Can’t wait,” Patel wrote, indicating that she will be attending fashion’s biggest night.

It remains to be seen what Patel has chosen to wear this year.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Held on the first Monday of May, the event marks the opening of the Institute's annual fashion exhibit and is considered one of the most prestigious fashion events globally. Each year, the gala features a specific theme that influences the dress code, encouraging attendees to showcase their creativity and interpretation through fashion.

It is organized by Vogue and has been overseen by Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, since 1995. Each year, Wintour selects a group of co-chairs – prominent figures from fashion, entertainment and culture – to help host the event and shape its theme.

The Met Gala's theme this year is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The dress code is "tailored for you."