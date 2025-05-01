Ashneer Grover’s son shines with 91% in Class 10, proud father celebrates moment with unseen pic

Former MD and co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover shared an Instagram story to celebrate his son’s class 10th results. He posted that his kid Avyukt (Avy) Grover passed the boards with 91%. The former Shark Tank judge further added how proud he is of his son. Ashneer Grover wrote he is "super proud" of his son Avyukt Grover. (File Photo)

“Congrats Avyukt for scoring 91% in X - Boards!! Super proud!!!” Grover wrote while sharing an unseen picture of himself with his son. In the photo, the father-son duo is looking at the camera while dressed in casual attire.

In 2022, Grover shared an Instagram post about his son’s basketball championship, and at that time, he mentioned The Shri Ram School as Avy’s school. It is a co-ed private school affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

On April 30, the board declared the results for the 2025 Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations.

Take a look at the picture Grover shared:

Ashneer Grover with his son Avyukt Grover. (Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

In a podcast with Vagerah Vagerah in 2022, Grover opened up about how he met his wife Madhuri and their love story. The former MD said that the first time he saw her, he knew this was the woman he was going to marry. Grover said that initially, she thought his name was "Ashnoor", not “Ashneer”.

Madhuri worked at well-known organisations before collaborating professionally with her husband. The couple has two kids, one boy and one girl.

Over the years, Ashneer Grover has found himself at the centre of multiple controversies. In the most serious one, he and his wife Madhuri were accused of siphoning funds, which led to his exit from BharatPe.