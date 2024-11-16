Ashneer Grover trolled for ‘the way he stands and talks in front of Salman Khan’

After being grilled by Salman Khan, Ashneer Grover is now facing a double dose of heat, with social media roasting him for his sudden change in attitude while speaking to the Bollywood star. The former managing director of BharatPe is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, and a clip of host Salman Khan welcoming him to the show was shared widely on social media. Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan on the set of Bigg Boss.(YouTube/Colors TV)

The video shows Salman Khan confronting Ashneer Grover over controversial statements he had made about the Dabangg star earlier.

However, much to social media’s surprise, Grover did a complete 180-degree turn while interacting with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Whereas earlier the former Shark Tank India panellist had spoken dismissively – some would say even condescending – about Salman Khan, this time he was uncharacteristically tame.

What Ashneer Grover said about Salman Khan

During an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Ashneer Grover had spoken about not being allowed to take a photo with Salman.

“Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We kept him as a sponsor and I met him at a shoot to tell him about our company. I sat with him for three hours and his manager said that there will be no photos with him as ‘Sir’ doesn't like it. I said fine I won't do it. Go to hell, why so much attitude)," Ashneer had said.

A change in attitude?

Social media users could not help but point out how Grover addressed Salman as “sir” and attempted to make light of his earlier statements while meeting the star on the set of Bigg Boss.

A promotional clip from the show was widely shared on social media. “Look at the way Ashneer stands and talks in front of Salman,” wrote X user Prayag while sharing the clip on X.

The clip sparked humorous reactions on the Elon Musk-owned social network.

“In podcast he says humne Salman ko itne mein kharid lia ... In front of him he says sir sir sir. Dogalapan at peak,” wrote X user Dhruv.

“He can’t speak in front of Salman,” another said.

“Everyone is a gangster until a real gangster arrives,” an X user joked.

“Topper vs backbenchers talk. The aggression is gone,” a person quipped.