Step inside Ashneer Grover’s lavish Delhi home with movie room, bar and more

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, best known for his stint as a judge on Shark Tank India, recently gave filmmaker Farah Khan a tour of his lavish Delhi home. Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, welcomed Farah and her cook Dilip into their south Delhi residence, where they gave a tour and later cooked a meal with the help of Ashneer’s mother. Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain, welcomed Farah Khan and her cook Dilip into their Delhi home.

One of the highlights of the tour was the family’s now-famous dining table, which was once rumoured to cost ₹10 crore. Farah asked about the staggering figure, prompting Grover to clear the air with his trademark humour. “This table weighs 150 kg; some journalists read it as 150k. Now they thought that this was too cheap, so they concluded that the price must be dollars. They then converted it into rupees and came up with the price tag of ₹1 crore, but someone working at a Hindi newspaper decided that this is also too low of a price, and they added one more zero, hence ₹10 crore,” the entrepreneur jokingly said.

The living room showcased both opulence and sentimentality. A striking painting of Madhuri sitting on a throne with global landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Brooklyn Bridge in the backdrop caught Farah’s eye. Ashneer revealed it was an anniversary gift.

A bar dedicated to Ashneer Grover’s father

Farah then noticed that Ashneer had a huge portrait of his dad next to the bar. When she asked why, Ashneer explained that the bar originally belonged to his father. “He was there every day, and Madhuri and I are teetotallers anyway,” he said.

The house is designed for both grandeur and comfort. The living area is split into two sections - one with the dining table, the other with a faux fireplace, paintings, and ample seating. A dedicated room stores Grover’s awards, certificates, and mementos, while the family’s movie room features plush chairs and a large screen.

Their children’s rooms also drew attention. Son Avyukt’s Marvel-and DC-inspired space surprised Farah with its spotless appearance, while their daughter’s room resembled a dreamy escape. Ashneer and Madhuri’s own bedroom carries a beige-and-white theme.

Lastly, the kitchen follows a clean white-and-wood aesthetic. Ashneer admitted he has “a bit of OCD” and panics if things are out of place. The trio then wrapped up the tour by cooking a meal together, adding warmth to the experience.