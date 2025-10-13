Ashwini Vaishnaw praises made-in-India Mappls app. What is it and how to download it?

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has praised the Swadeshi navigation app Mappls by MapmyIndia after testing it in his car. In a social media post, the minister shared his experience and highlighted its key navigation and safety features. “I met with the MAPLS team today. They told me that all the Indian OEMs, car OEMs, are pre-installed inside. Let's see how good it is," Vaishnaw said in a video shared on X. The app is free to download via mappls.com, Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.(X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

The minister further shared what stood out for him on the homegrown navigation app developed in line with the government’s Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. “Wherever there is an overbridge and an underpass, there is a three-dimensional junction view,” he said. Vaishnaw also highlighted the other useful aspects of the app, such as voice-guided directions and live traffic updates.

“Swadeshi ‘Mappls’ by MapmyIndia. Good features…must try!” Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in his X post.

What is Mappls?

Mappls is a navigation and mapping app developed by the Indian company MapmyIndia in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The app offers users across India a privacy-focused, hyperlocal alternative to global mapping services like Apple and Google Maps.

What are the main features of Mappls?

The navigation app offers several notable features, such as 3D junction views, precise doorstep navigation, real-time driving alerts for speed limits, accident blackspots, speed breakers, traffic signals and CCTV locations. The features also include a Trip Cost Calculator that allows users to estimate toll charges, identify toll passes that work along their route, and calculate savings in advance.

The app offers navigation, map labels, and voice guidance in nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati and more. This feature allows users to navigate comfortably in their preferred language, regardless of their region.

How to download Mappls?

The app is free to download via mappls.com, Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The homegrown navigation app also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enabling users to access maps and navigation through smartphones, web browsers, or in-car systems.

For Android phones: Go to the Google Play Store, search for "Mappls MapmyIndia Maps," and tap "Install".

For iOS devices: Go to the Apple App Store, search for "Mappls MapmyIndia Maps," and tap "Get" or "Install".

On the web: Visit mappls.com/getApp to find direct download links for mobile and web versions.