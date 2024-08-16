Aunt refuses to let niece take third plate of food, Reddit post sparks heated debate

A post on the popular Reddit forum AITA has gone massively viral online, prompting a larger conversation about dining table etiquette. In his now-viral post, Reddit user “doglover233520” said his sister invited his family to dinner, but refused to let his 16-year-old daughter take a third helping of the food she served. A family dinner has sparked a heated debate on Reddit (Representational image)

The user wondered whether siding with his daughter made him the bad guy in this situation, especially since the rest of his family agreed with his sister.

A lowdown on what happened

“Yesterday, My sister hosted a family dinner at her house… My sister is a great cook and she made tons of food for that one night,” the father wrote on Reddit. He explained that his 16-year-old daughter finished her second plate of food and asked if she could take a third helping.

“I said yes. But my sister (her aunt) looked at her with a shocked expression and said ‘Another plate?’” he recalled.

The father explained to the readers that his teenaged daughter works two part-time jobs and usually does not get to eat anything before 7 to 8 pm. However, his sister refused to let the teen take third helpings as she thought it was rude.

“I turned to my sister and said she's been working all day without anything to eat, you made tons of food, it won't hurt for her to get another plate. My sister started yelling saying something about how it wasn't my place to say if my daughter could get more of her food that she made. Now I do somewhat agree with that, and might be the A-hole because of that. Looking back I'm thinking maybe I should have asked?” the Reddit user asked.

In the end, his daughter ended up not taking the third plate of food. However, as they were leaving, the sister, who was hosting the dinner, stopped them and told the father that he should have “taught his daughter manners” and “how it isn't right to get more than one plate at someone else's house.”

“I told my sister she was being ridiculous and somehow our voices got loud enough where my mom started to hear us in the small corner, she came over and started telling me she agreed with my sister and it was rude for my daughter to eat that many plates,” the father wrote on Reddit.

The Reddit user ended his post by asking whether he was in the wrong in this situation.

Reddit reacts

Social media users had plenty of thoughts on the matter. The issue proved to be deeply divisive. The post also reached X, where it has been viewed 24 million times.

“Had everyone else had a chance to get some food? Also, was the third plate going to finish off the rest of the food?” asked one commenter.

“I frequently host large dinners at our home. If someone grabbed a 3rd plate, I'd fall into an ego coma I'd be so flattered they liked my food that much,” another said. “A gracious host doesn't dictate how much guests can eat, particularly if it's not something like a plated dinner party,” a third opined.

“You're failing as a parent to provide your child with food, and impress upon her how important it is to not go all day without eating. Nor how unhealthy it is to go all day without, then binge three full plates,” a person countered.

“Not your house, or your food. Did everyone else have the opportunity to have seconds if they wanted before your daughter went for thirds?” another Reddit user asked.