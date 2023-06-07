Auto with car-like seats, colourful lights wows people

The Internet is filled with videos that show people modifying autos to give them an unique look. Just a few days ago a driver went viral for making his auto look like a vintage car. There is now a latest inclusion in that category. This video shows an auto decorated with colourful lights and beautiful seats. The image shows an auto with a creative touch. (Twitter/@ajithkumar1995a)

Twitter user Ajith Sahani posted the video with a simple headline. “Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto. Has anyone travelled so far,” Sahani wrote. The video opens to show the auto fitted with colourful lights. It also has car-like seats for passengers. The outside of the auto is also decorated with LED lights.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on June 1. Since being posted, the video has received over 12,000 views. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Beautiful & very nice. Gives a lot of pleasure to travel in such an auto.Please provide his contact number to travel in this auto,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow, so beautiful!” joined another. “Nice auto,” added a third. “It’s amazing,” wrote a fourth.