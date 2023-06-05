Home / Trending / Punjab’s cooler-equipped auto wows people, video goes viral

Punjab’s cooler-equipped auto wows people, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 05, 2023 04:27 PM IST

The viral video that features an autorickshaw fitted with a cooler was shared on Instagram.

Many of us tend to avoid travel by auto in the summer, particularly during the sweltering afternoons when the heat becomes almost unbearable. One autorickshaw driver in Punjab recognized this challenge and took it upon himself to make travelling more comfortable for his passengers. Guess what he did? He fitted a cooler in his auto, allowing customers to commute with greater ease and comfort even during the day’s hottest hours.

The image shows a Punjab autorickshaw fitted with a cooler.(Instagram/@kabir_setia)
The image shows a Punjab autorickshaw fitted with a cooler.(Instagram/@kabir_setia)

Also Read: Dog sits on auto driver's lap, video of Bengaluru traffic scene strikes a chord with people

Instagram user Kabir Setia shared the video with several hashtags, including #salutethisguy and #coolerauto. The short Instagram reel that has gone viral with over 4.2 million views shows an autorickshaw fitted with a rear-mounted cooler. Based on the vehicle’s number plate, it can be determined that the auto belongs to Punjab.

Watch the viral video here:

Although the video was shared on May 22 on Instagram, the views on the video are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“I am giving money to the wrong auto driver,” posted an individual. Another shared, “This jugad should not go out of India.” “Jugadu Indian,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “How is it possible without electricity?” “True customer caretaker,” added a fifth. A sixth remarked, “20 rupees extra for the cooler.”

Also Read: Woman sketches portrait of auto driver. Watch how he reacts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral punjab autorickshaw driver + 1 more
its viral punjab autorickshaw driver
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out