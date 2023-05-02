Woman sketches portrait of auto driver. Watch how he reacts

Several people take to social media to display their talents. From people performing martial arts, to dancing and some even cooking, several netizens share videos of them doing various things. Now, a video of a woman sketching a picture of an auto driver is going viral on social media. Woman sketches a portrait of an auto driver.(Instagram/@artcartbydiksha)

The clip was shared by Instagram user @artcartbydiksha. It shows a woman passenger taking out a Post-it and drawing a sketch of the auto driver. Further in the clip, when she hands the sketch to the auto driver, you can see a bright smile on his face. In the post's caption, she wrote, "I'll use Post-it from now on more often! Also! Fully aware that the drawing is bad, it was a moving auto, it's just a gesture to thank him because he picked me up when no other autos stopped."

This post was shared on April 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

An individual wrote, "This is the most beautiful thing I saw today." A second added, "Sooo satisfying!! made my day more beautiful." A third shared, "Cute!! Made his day." Some others reacted using heart emojis.