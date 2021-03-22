Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie
‘Axar Shades’ have taken over Twitter by storm thanks to business tycoon Anand Mahindra who posted about them. However, if you’ve been wondering what Axar Patel himself thinks about the tweets, here’s what he has to say.
In a tweet posted today, the cricketer shared a special message for Mahindra and it's quite delightful. “The shades look really cool on you, Sir. Thank you so much for the support,” he tweeted.
In case you're unaware, here's where the story of the ‘Axar Shades’ started. After India’s win against England in the Test series, Mahindra tweeted about Axar Patel’s sunglasses and asked where he could get them as a way to "commemorate the victory".
A few days later, Mahindra shared on Twitter that he had got the shades and was going to wear them while watching India play against England in the T20 series.
After this post, tweeple began asking Mahindra for selfies and he promised to share one if India won the series.
On March 21, he kept that promise by sharing a selfie of himself wearing the sunglasses, calling them “my new good luck charm that’s proven its worth”.
But the story didn't end there. Axar Patel himself replied to Mahindra and shared the wonderful message. The tweet has since won over people and collected nearly 500 likes - and still counting.
What do you think about this entire Twitter exchange and the special sunglasses?
Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie
Tweet about special biscuits for guests is reminding many of their childhood
Doggo’s ‘ruff’ driving blamed for damaging Wisconsin building
This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?
Boy battling cancer ‘sworn in’ as police officer on 5th birthday
This Pokeball chocolate bomb has a surprise in it, may make you crave for one
Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?
Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss
Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind
Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love
- “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” reads the adorable caption shared by Yuzvendra Chahal.