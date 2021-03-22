Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

‘Axar Shades’ have taken over Twitter by storm thanks to business tycoon Anand Mahindra who posted about them. However, if you’ve been wondering what Axar Patel himself thinks about the tweets, here’s what he has to say.

In a tweet posted today, the cricketer shared a special message for Mahindra and it's quite delightful. “The shades look really cool on you, Sir. Thank you so much for the support,” he tweeted.

The shades look really cool on you, Sir. Thank you so much for the support 🙏🏻 https://t.co/jkbBk9BwWi — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) March 22, 2021

In case you're unaware, here's where the story of the ‘Axar Shades’ started. After India’s win against England in the Test series, Mahindra tweeted about Axar Patel’s sunglasses and asked where he could get them as a way to "commemorate the victory".

Ok. Done & dusted. Series win in the pocket. 👏👏👏Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them? pic.twitter.com/zp4bbyzPl8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2021

A few days later, Mahindra shared on Twitter that he had got the shades and was going to wear them while watching India play against England in the T20 series.

I said I was going to get myself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I’m crazy but maybe it’ll be a good luck charm! pic.twitter.com/SKkE9z3D4N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2021





After this post, tweeple began asking Mahindra for selfies and he promised to share one if India won the series.

On March 21, he kept that promise by sharing a selfie of himself wearing the sunglasses, calling them “my new good luck charm that’s proven its worth”.

OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth...😊 pic.twitter.com/VdLSMCNkrs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2021





But the story didn't end there. Axar Patel himself replied to Mahindra and shared the wonderful message. The tweet has since won over people and collected nearly 500 likes - and still counting.

What do you think about this entire Twitter exchange and the special sunglasses?