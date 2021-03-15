Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why

Tweets shared by Anand Mahindra often create a chatter among his Twitter followers. His recent post involving ‘Axar’s shades’ is no different and has now sparked a conversation among people – with many sharing witty and hilarious comments.

It all started with a tweet that the business tycoon shared earlier this month, on March 6, about India’s impressive win over England in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad. Alongside his post, he also shared a picture of Axar Patel adding, “Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them?”

In a recent post, tweeted on March 15, he shared how he got himself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch the second T20 international match between India and England. The match took place at the world’s largest stadium Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium yesterday where India won the match by 7 wickets.

“I said I was going to get myself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I’m crazy but maybe it’ll be a good luck charm!” he wrote and shared two images. One of the images shows his new sunglasses and the other one is a screenshot of this post from March 6.

I said I was going to get myself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I’m crazy but maybe it’ll be a good luck charm! pic.twitter.com/SKkE9z3D4N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2021

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered nearly 7,300 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who urged him to share an image of himself wearing the shades. Just like this Twitter user who wrote:

Ek photo bhi post kar dijiye Sir 🙏 — Sachin Kumar (@Sachu029) March 14, 2021

Can't believe such a humorous person live inside a great businessman and philanthropist. Enjoying your tweets in all shades of humanity.🙏 — Rishipal Singh (@Rishi017) March 14, 2021

This shows your simplicity sir. We have watched you on kabaddi stadiums too. Superb gesture sir. — Swarupcoolkarni (@helloswarup) March 14, 2021

Sir,You are Great personality ...Wishing you all the best and good health to entire family — Mukul Nagar (@MukulNa38674285) March 15, 2021

Would love to see you wearing them and watching the match. Pl Do share a snap. — Jekin (@imjekin20) March 14, 2021

