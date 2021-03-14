IND USA
Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I highlights: India win by seven wickets, level series 1-1
India vs England 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs England 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.(REUTERS)

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I highlights: India win by seven wickets, level series 1-1

  • India vs England, 2nd T20 highlights: England lost six wickets in their innings and scored 164 runs. Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli scored fifties in the run-chase as India leveled the series 1-1. Follow IND vs ENG highlights here.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20 highlights: After being asked to bat first, England scored 164 runs in the first innings. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets each while Roy top-scored for England. Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli hit fifties as India won the match by 7 wickets. Get IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Full Scorecard and ball by ball updates

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 14, 2021 11:00 PM IST

    Man of the match

    The man of the match award was given to Ishan Kishan for his brilliant counter-attacking 50 for India in the run-chase.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:55 PM IST

    Kohli lauds Kishan

    "When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has and he is a fearless character and he knew that he was hitting the ball well and he is very calculated and not restless. Today that counterattacking innings from him and that partnership was needed," Kohli was impressed with Kishan's performance in second T20I.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST

    Morgan credits India

    "We were probably in and around par, but India bowled well and there's slightly less pace today on the pitch. They put us on the back foot from the start and pace off the ball is always challenging for players," Morgan said after the match.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:40 PM IST

    Sundar on Bairstow's wicket

    "Virat and I had a chat about Bairstow, and thought about taking the pace off the ball because he was going hard early, so we decided to take pace off the ball," Sundar said after the match.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:34 PM IST

    Kohli scores 3000 T20I runs

    Virat Kohli has become the first batsman ever to complete 3000 runs in T20I.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:31 PM IST

    Victory for India

    Kohli has finished the match with a six. Kohli was the star performer today as he scored 73 runs off 49 balls. India win the match by seven wickets and level five-match series 1-1.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST

    Boundary

    A vintage Kohli flick to the boundary.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:19 PM IST

    Kohli survives

    It was a very tough call as only a small part of Kohli's foot was inside the crease. Even replays weren't really clear.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:15 PM IST

    Fifty for Kohli

    Virat Kohli has silenced his critics after hitting his 26th T20I fifty. He would look to take India to victory.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:09 PM IST

    WICKET

    Pant went for a leg glance but miss timed it and it went straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow. Pant hit 26 runs off 12 balls. India 130/3

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:07 PM IST

    Pant hits another boundary

    Pant has gone on a rampage as he has taken Jordan to the cleaners. A boundary and a six off two balls.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:04 PM IST

    Curran to Pant: FOUR

    Curran a slower delivery and Pant was quick to catch hold of it as he sent it to the boundary ropes.

  • MAR 14, 2021 10:02 PM IST

    The equation

    India need 51 runs off 44 balls with 8 wickets in hand.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:56 PM IST

    SIX

    Pant has hit a long six over square leg off Adil Rashid. The ball went 90 metres.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:49 PM IST

    WICKET

    Rashid has trapped Kishan in front of the stumps. But India have taken a review which they have retained as went to the umpire's call. Kishan departs after a brilliant innings of 56. India 94/2

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:47 PM IST

    Fifty for Kishan

    Ishan Kishan has hit back-to-back sixes to bring up his fifty in just 28 balls.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:42 PM IST

    Nothing going right for England

    India have reached a score of 78 in just 8.3 overs. England fielders have dropped catches, edges are going for a six and bowlers are not able to hit their yorkers.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:39 PM IST

    Lucky break for Ishan Kishan

    After hitting a boundary, Kishan went for another big one off his back foot. But it not middle it and it went to the long on fielder. But Stokes dropped the catch.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:33 PM IST

    Six off free hit

    Kohli edged the ball to the boundary ropes. A six off an outside edge and that too on a free hit. India 60/1

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:30 PM IST

    Kishan hits 16 off Curran's over

    Ishan Kishan has smashed 16 runs off the Tom Curran over. India have reached 50 in 6 overs.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:26 PM IST

    SIX by Kishan

    Curran bowled a full delivery and Kishan was ready for it. He heaved it over long off for a six. On the third ball, Kishan hits a boundary.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:23 PM IST

    Jordan to Kohli: FOUR

    Short from Jordan and Kohli helps it down to fine-leg for a boundary. Kohli is looking good today

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:19 PM IST

    India 22/1 after 4

    India have scored 22 runs in the first four overs. Kohli and Kishan are on the crease.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:17 PM IST

    Kohli hits first boundary

    A vintage Kohli pull shot that travels to the boundary.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:07 PM IST

    Ishan hits a boundary

    Ishan Kishan has started his international career with a boundary.

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:04 PM IST

    WICKET

    What a first over for Sam Curran. After five dot balls, he has managed to remove Rahul. He got an edge and Buttler did the rest. India 0/1

  • MAR 14, 2021 09:01 PM IST

    Play begins

    Sam Curran's first delivery was on the money as the ball misses KL Rahul's bat.

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:49 PM IST

    England reach 164

    England have given India a target of 165 runs. Curran hit the last ball for a four to reach the score as Thakur bowled a brilliant last over.

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:46 PM IST

    Brilliant deliveries by Shardul

    Shardul has managed to get two dot balls in first two deliveries of the 19th over. On the third ball, Stokes is mis hit the ball to Pandya. England 160/6

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:43 PM IST

    Bhuvi to Stokes: FOUR

    Bhuvi bowled a delivery in the slot for Stokes to hit a boundary. 9 runs off the over. England 158/5

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:40 PM IST

    WICKET

    Shardul bowls a slower delivery that Morgan couldn't recognise. He edges one to Pant. England 142/5

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:35 PM IST

    Good fielding from Chahal

    Stokes played a paddle sweep which went above the fielder at short fine leg. Chahal managed to save 2 runs overs with a brilliant fielding effort. England 132/4 after 17 overs

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:29 PM IST

    Wonderful over by Bhuvi

    Bhuvi has given away just seven runs off his third over. He has been landing the ball on the right lengths to Stokes and Morgan.

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:19 PM IST

    Fourth wicket

    Bairstow went for a big one but skied it. And Suryakumar was there in the deep to take the catch. Sundar takes his second wicket. England 119/4

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST

    14 off Shardul's over

    It was a good over for England as Morgan and Bairstow managed to get 14 runs off Shardul's over. England 111/3 after 13 overs.

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:13 PM IST

    Morgan's innings

    Even though he hasn't middle many deliveries, Morgan has quickly scored 10 runs.

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST

    Roy departs

    Roy was again trying to go for a six off Sundar but mistimed it. It went high up in the air but Bhuvneshwar takes a good catch in the deep. England 91/3

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:01 PM IST

    Big total on the cards?

    England are going on nicely in the first innings with Roy looking dangerous. There is still Morgan and Stokes to come. A big total on the cards. England 85/2 after 10 overs.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST

    Roy nearing his fifty

    Roy has reached the score of 44 off 31 balls and is quickly on his way to a score of fifty. He was dismissed for 49 in the last match.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST

    FOUR

    Roy has finally managed to hit the ball off a reverse sweep and it has gone for a four.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:47 PM IST

    Second Wicket

    And indeed Chahal was right as the ball was hitting the stumps. Successful review by India and second wicket falls for England. Eng 64/2

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:46 PM IST

    DRS taken

    India have taken the DRS. Umpire decision was not out but Chahal was convinced that he has LBWed Malan.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST

    Pandya to Roy: FOUR

    Roy plays a tennis forehand type shot to the boundary of Pandya. He has scored 30 runs off 25 balls.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:37 PM IST

    Chahal to Roy: SIX

    Roy smashes Chahal for a six over square leg. England reach the score of 50.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:35 PM IST

    England score 44/1 after 6 overs

    At the end of powerplay, England's score is 44/1 with Malan and Roy on the crease.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:30 PM IST

    Pandya bowls the sixth over

    Hardik Pandya will play a crucial role with the ball as India have played an extra batsman in the second T20I. He bowls the sixth over.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:24 PM IST

    Luck favours Malan

    The ball travelled quickly to Chahal as Malan tried a leg glance. But it fell just in front of him. Next ball, Malan edges one but it goes to the boundary.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:22 PM IST

    Shardul Thakur into the attack

    Kohli has introduced Thakur into the attack. Roy tried to greet with another big shot but missed the ball.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:17 PM IST

    22 off first 3 overs

    22 runs have been scored by England in the first three overs.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:13 PM IST

    Excellent bowling from Bhuvi

    The ball swinged in sharply and both batsmen and wicketkeeper missed and it went for four byes.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:07 PM IST

    SIX

    Jason Roy has greeted Washington Sundar with a six. Glorious stroke for six.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:02 PM IST

    WICKET

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sent Jos Buttler back to the pavilion. The ball went straight and Buttler missed the line. The ball struck his pads and umpire gave out.

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:58 PM IST

    Action will begin soon

    Players are out on the field and play is about to begin.

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:58 PM IST

    England starting XI

    Roy, Buttler(w), Malan, Bairstow, Morgan(c), Stokes, Curran, Archer, Curran, Jordan, Rashid

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:57 PM IST

    India starting XI

    Rahul, Kishan, Kohli(c), Pant(w), Iyer, Yadav, Pandya, Sundar, Thakur, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:33 PM IST

    Debut for Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan

    Both players will get a chance to impress on the international stage. They have been impressive in the IPL and will not look to grab their opportunity in second T20I.

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:33 PM IST

    India win toss

    Virat Kohli has won the toss for India and elected to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel make way for Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:28 PM IST

    Toss coming up

    In a few minutes, toss for the second T20I between India and England will take place.

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST

    Pitch report

    Little bit less grass than the first T20I. Ajit Agarkar expects the pitch to play well and not be a hard pitch to bat on. The captains would look to bat second.

  • MAR 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST

    Will Kohli retain form?

    Virat Kohli has looked rusty in his last 4-5 innings in all formats. He hasn't looked comfortable and now has three ducks in his last 5 matches. But can he turn it around today?

  • MAR 14, 2021 05:41 PM IST

    England's probable XI

    Roy, Buttler, Malan, Bairstow, Stokes, Morgan, Curran, Jordan, Archer, Wood, Rashid

  • MAR 14, 2021 05:38 PM IST

    India's probable XI

    KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • MAR 14, 2021 05:16 PM IST

    How will Indian batsmen approach this game?

    The Indian batsmen tried too hard and too early in the first T20I against England. They tried to play too many shots early in their innings and did not succeed as India manged only 124 runs in 20 overs. But will there be a change in approach or will India go in with the same strategy?

  • MAR 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST

    India vs England, 1st T20I Live

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs England 2nd T20I in Ahmedabad. An improved performance by Team India is expected in 2nd T20I at the world’s largest stadium Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

