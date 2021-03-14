Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I highlights: India win by seven wickets, level series 1-1
- India vs England, 2nd T20 highlights: England lost six wickets in their innings and scored 164 runs. Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli scored fifties in the run-chase as India leveled the series 1-1. Follow IND vs ENG highlights here.
India vs England 2nd T20 highlights: After being asked to bat first, England scored 164 runs in the first innings. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets each while Roy top-scored for England. Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli hit fifties as India won the match by 7 wickets. Get IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Full Scorecard and ball by ball updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 14, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Man of the match
The man of the match award was given to Ishan Kishan for his brilliant counter-attacking 50 for India in the run-chase.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Kohli lauds Kishan
"When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has and he is a fearless character and he knew that he was hitting the ball well and he is very calculated and not restless. Today that counterattacking innings from him and that partnership was needed," Kohli was impressed with Kishan's performance in second T20I.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Morgan credits India
"We were probably in and around par, but India bowled well and there's slightly less pace today on the pitch. They put us on the back foot from the start and pace off the ball is always challenging for players," Morgan said after the match.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Sundar on Bairstow's wicket
"Virat and I had a chat about Bairstow, and thought about taking the pace off the ball because he was going hard early, so we decided to take pace off the ball," Sundar said after the match.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Kohli scores 3000 T20I runs
Virat Kohli has become the first batsman ever to complete 3000 runs in T20I.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Victory for India
Kohli has finished the match with a six. Kohli was the star performer today as he scored 73 runs off 49 balls. India win the match by seven wickets and level five-match series 1-1.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Boundary
A vintage Kohli flick to the boundary.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Kohli survives
It was a very tough call as only a small part of Kohli's foot was inside the crease. Even replays weren't really clear.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Fifty for Kohli
Virat Kohli has silenced his critics after hitting his 26th T20I fifty. He would look to take India to victory.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:09 PM IST
WICKET
Pant went for a leg glance but miss timed it and it went straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow. Pant hit 26 runs off 12 balls. India 130/3
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Pant hits another boundary
Pant has gone on a rampage as he has taken Jordan to the cleaners. A boundary and a six off two balls.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Curran to Pant: FOUR
Curran a slower delivery and Pant was quick to catch hold of it as he sent it to the boundary ropes.
-
MAR 14, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The equation
India need 51 runs off 44 balls with 8 wickets in hand.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:56 PM IST
SIX
Pant has hit a long six over square leg off Adil Rashid. The ball went 90 metres.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:49 PM IST
WICKET
Rashid has trapped Kishan in front of the stumps. But India have taken a review which they have retained as went to the umpire's call. Kishan departs after a brilliant innings of 56. India 94/2
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Fifty for Kishan
Ishan Kishan has hit back-to-back sixes to bring up his fifty in just 28 balls.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Nothing going right for England
India have reached a score of 78 in just 8.3 overs. England fielders have dropped catches, edges are going for a six and bowlers are not able to hit their yorkers.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Lucky break for Ishan Kishan
After hitting a boundary, Kishan went for another big one off his back foot. But it not middle it and it went to the long on fielder. But Stokes dropped the catch.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Six off free hit
Kohli edged the ball to the boundary ropes. A six off an outside edge and that too on a free hit. India 60/1
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Kishan hits 16 off Curran's over
Ishan Kishan has smashed 16 runs off the Tom Curran over. India have reached 50 in 6 overs.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:26 PM IST
SIX by Kishan
Curran bowled a full delivery and Kishan was ready for it. He heaved it over long off for a six. On the third ball, Kishan hits a boundary.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Jordan to Kohli: FOUR
Short from Jordan and Kohli helps it down to fine-leg for a boundary. Kohli is looking good today
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:19 PM IST
India 22/1 after 4
India have scored 22 runs in the first four overs. Kohli and Kishan are on the crease.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Kohli hits first boundary
A vintage Kohli pull shot that travels to the boundary.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Ishan hits a boundary
Ishan Kishan has started his international career with a boundary.
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:04 PM IST
WICKET
What a first over for Sam Curran. After five dot balls, he has managed to remove Rahul. He got an edge and Buttler did the rest. India 0/1
-
MAR 14, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Play begins
Sam Curran's first delivery was on the money as the ball misses KL Rahul's bat.
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:49 PM IST
England reach 164
England have given India a target of 165 runs. Curran hit the last ball for a four to reach the score as Thakur bowled a brilliant last over.
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Brilliant deliveries by Shardul
Shardul has managed to get two dot balls in first two deliveries of the 19th over. On the third ball, Stokes is mis hit the ball to Pandya. England 160/6
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Bhuvi to Stokes: FOUR
Bhuvi bowled a delivery in the slot for Stokes to hit a boundary. 9 runs off the over. England 158/5
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:40 PM IST
WICKET
Shardul bowls a slower delivery that Morgan couldn't recognise. He edges one to Pant. England 142/5
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Good fielding from Chahal
Stokes played a paddle sweep which went above the fielder at short fine leg. Chahal managed to save 2 runs overs with a brilliant fielding effort. England 132/4 after 17 overs
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Wonderful over by Bhuvi
Bhuvi has given away just seven runs off his third over. He has been landing the ball on the right lengths to Stokes and Morgan.
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Fourth wicket
Bairstow went for a big one but skied it. And Suryakumar was there in the deep to take the catch. Sundar takes his second wicket. England 119/4
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
14 off Shardul's over
It was a good over for England as Morgan and Bairstow managed to get 14 runs off Shardul's over. England 111/3 after 13 overs.
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Morgan's innings
Even though he hasn't middle many deliveries, Morgan has quickly scored 10 runs.
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Roy departs
Roy was again trying to go for a six off Sundar but mistimed it. It went high up in the air but Bhuvneshwar takes a good catch in the deep. England 91/3
-
MAR 14, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Big total on the cards?
England are going on nicely in the first innings with Roy looking dangerous. There is still Morgan and Stokes to come. A big total on the cards. England 85/2 after 10 overs.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Roy nearing his fifty
Roy has reached the score of 44 off 31 balls and is quickly on his way to a score of fifty. He was dismissed for 49 in the last match.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
FOUR
Roy has finally managed to hit the ball off a reverse sweep and it has gone for a four.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Second Wicket
And indeed Chahal was right as the ball was hitting the stumps. Successful review by India and second wicket falls for England. Eng 64/2
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:46 PM IST
DRS taken
India have taken the DRS. Umpire decision was not out but Chahal was convinced that he has LBWed Malan.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Pandya to Roy: FOUR
Roy plays a tennis forehand type shot to the boundary of Pandya. He has scored 30 runs off 25 balls.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Chahal to Roy: SIX
Roy smashes Chahal for a six over square leg. England reach the score of 50.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:35 PM IST
England score 44/1 after 6 overs
At the end of powerplay, England's score is 44/1 with Malan and Roy on the crease.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Pandya bowls the sixth over
Hardik Pandya will play a crucial role with the ball as India have played an extra batsman in the second T20I. He bowls the sixth over.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Luck favours Malan
The ball travelled quickly to Chahal as Malan tried a leg glance. But it fell just in front of him. Next ball, Malan edges one but it goes to the boundary.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Shardul Thakur into the attack
Kohli has introduced Thakur into the attack. Roy tried to greet with another big shot but missed the ball.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:17 PM IST
22 off first 3 overs
22 runs have been scored by England in the first three overs.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Excellent bowling from Bhuvi
The ball swinged in sharply and both batsmen and wicketkeeper missed and it went for four byes.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:07 PM IST
SIX
Jason Roy has greeted Washington Sundar with a six. Glorious stroke for six.
-
MAR 14, 2021 07:02 PM IST
WICKET
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sent Jos Buttler back to the pavilion. The ball went straight and Buttler missed the line. The ball struck his pads and umpire gave out.
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Action will begin soon
Players are out on the field and play is about to begin.
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:58 PM IST
England starting XI
Roy, Buttler(w), Malan, Bairstow, Morgan(c), Stokes, Curran, Archer, Curran, Jordan, Rashid
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:57 PM IST
India starting XI
Rahul, Kishan, Kohli(c), Pant(w), Iyer, Yadav, Pandya, Sundar, Thakur, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Debut for Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan
Both players will get a chance to impress on the international stage. They have been impressive in the IPL and will not look to grab their opportunity in second T20I.
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:33 PM IST
India win toss
Virat Kohli has won the toss for India and elected to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel make way for Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Toss coming up
In a few minutes, toss for the second T20I between India and England will take place.
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Pitch report
Little bit less grass than the first T20I. Ajit Agarkar expects the pitch to play well and not be a hard pitch to bat on. The captains would look to bat second.
-
MAR 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Will Kohli retain form?
Virat Kohli has looked rusty in his last 4-5 innings in all formats. He hasn't looked comfortable and now has three ducks in his last 5 matches. But can he turn it around today?
-
MAR 14, 2021 05:41 PM IST
England's probable XI
Roy, Buttler, Malan, Bairstow, Stokes, Morgan, Curran, Jordan, Archer, Wood, Rashid
-
MAR 14, 2021 05:38 PM IST
India's probable XI
KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
-
MAR 14, 2021 05:16 PM IST
How will Indian batsmen approach this game?
The Indian batsmen tried too hard and too early in the first T20I against England. They tried to play too many shots early in their innings and did not succeed as India manged only 124 runs in 20 overs. But will there be a change in approach or will India go in with the same strategy?
-
MAR 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
India vs England, 1st T20I Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs England 2nd T20I in Ahmedabad. An improved performance by Team India is expected in 2nd T20I at the world’s largest stadium Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'
- The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell
- The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'
- Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
- Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He believes in sixes, not fours': Raja delighted with Kishan's fifty on debut
- India vs England: Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Ishan Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana: Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple
- Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have begun a new journey together': Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics
- Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's massive for cricket and Chennai': Ngidi on being overwhelmed by MSD's aura
- IPL 2021: Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under MS Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by the skipper's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more or wicket is greener: Cummins
- IPL 2021: Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.50 crore at the 2020 IPL auction, admitted he felt the weight of the hefty price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To beat India in their own backyard is a massive achievement': Graeme Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox