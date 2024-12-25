Azerbaijan Airlines crash: Chilling video shows aircraft bursting into flames as it hit the ground

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which crashed in Kazakhstan had requested an emergency landing before the incident. The passenger plane was flying from Azerbaijan to Russia on Wednesday when it crashed near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan. Initial reports suggest there around 70 people on board. Azerbaijan Airlines plane burst into flames as it hit the ground

“The embraer EMB 190 of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, circled over Aktau airport in Kazakhstan before falling. Previously, the crew requested an emergency landing and was waiting for permission,” Russian newspaper Mash had reported.

Several news websites have since said that the plane crashed while making an emergency landing.

Footage of the aircraft crashing and bursting into flames has since emerged on social media. An video of the crash showed the plane bursting into flames as it hit the ground and thick black smoke then rising.

Another video shows the plane bursting into flames as it hit the ground. Footage from the aftermath of the crash shows that the plane broke into several parts.

About the Azerbaijan Airlines crash

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was flying from Baku to Grozny when the incident occurred. It had been diverted to Aktau due to fog in the Russian city of Grozny. The plane took several circles above Aktau and requested an emergency landing before it crashed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said there are survivors at the site. "At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the health ministry's regional department said in a statement.

Kazakhstan's emergency ministry says 42 people likely dead in the plane crash.

More than 50 rescuers rushed to the site of the crash. The fire was extinguished and survivors were transported to the hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is not clear. However, some reports suggest that the plane collided with a flock of birds.

(With inputs from agencies)