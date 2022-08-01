Baby boy and dad pick a flower for mom every time they go out for a walk. Watch

Rituals are an intrinsic part of every single bond that exists between people or any sentient beings. And one such adorable ritual that this father-and-baby duo perform whenever they go out for a walk, has been winning hearts all over Instagram and is conceivably going to have the same effect on you as well. The video opens to show how the dad loves the flower and hands it to the baby son who then carries it home to give it to his mom in the sweetest way ever. “How his little hand grabs the flowers,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video that is bound to bowl you over with its preciousness.

This video has been shared on Instagram by the dad who can be seen in this video. His name is Joshua Terada and his wife’s name is Jasmin Terada. The latter is the one for whom the dad and the baby boy, Abide, keep bringing home flowers. And the former is the one who is a video creator with over 38,500 followers on his Instagram page. There is a big chance that you might be moved by the absolute sweetness in this video and the dedication on part of the dad and the infant, that leads them to bring home flowers every time they go out for a walk.

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 9, the video has gotten more than 1.51 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Gift giving is my love language and little flowers most definitely count, this is so adorable." "His tiny hands," another user adds. A third enquiry reads, "How do you get him not to eat it? If I hand my daughter a flower, it immediately goes to the mouth."