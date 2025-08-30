Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Baby elephant adorably copies mother while drinking water: 'Just like mama’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 05:18 pm IST

An adorable video showed a baby elephant copying its mother while drinking water.

Elephants have long been admired for their intelligence, affection and strong family bonds. Now, a video gaining traction on social media beautifully illustrates this. The clip shows a mother elephant and her calf standing beside a cemented structure filled with water, both using their trunks to drink. What makes the scene even more endearing is the way the calf adorably mimics every move of its mother, learning by watching her actions.

Social media melted after a video showed a baby elephant mimicking its mother’s every move while drinking.(Instagram/elephantsofworld)
Social media melted after a video showed a baby elephant mimicking its mother's every move while drinking.(Instagram/elephantsofworld)

Shared on Instagram by the account @elephantsofworld, the video has already crossed 1.4 million views. It was posted with the caption, “Just like mama,” which perfectly captures the essence of the scene.

The mother is seen drinking calmly from the tank while her little one struggles a bit before successfully copying her movements.

Take a look here at the adorable clip:

Internet reacts with love

The internet has responded with overwhelming affection. One user remarked, “This is the sweetest thing I have seen all week, the way the baby copies the mum is priceless.” Another wrote, “Nature never fails to amaze us, baby elephants really are the cutest learners.”

Another comment read, “Look at that little trunk trying so hard, absolutely adorable.” A different user added, “Animals show us how powerful family ties are, even in the wild.”

“You can literally see the learning process happening, it is beautiful to watch,” a viewer commented. Meanwhile, another said, “These clips remind us why protecting elephants is so important, they deserve to live safely.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
