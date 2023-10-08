Baby elephant loses balance on morning run with her keepers. Watch

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an old video of a baby elephant taking a tumble on a morning run with her keepers. Despite this, the baby elephant gets up again and continues her run with the keepers. Zookeepers building up the confidence of the gentle giant after she fell during her morning run. (X/@susantananda3)

IFS officer Susanta Nanda tweeted the heartwarming video. Alongside, he tweeted a quote by Winston Churchill. It goes, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

The video opens to show the baby elephant named Pragan running with her keepers in the early hours. As the video progresses, she stumbles and appears to feel uneasy. The keepers at the zoo then comfort her and help her build her confidence. Once she regains her confidence, she continues to run beside her keepers.

Additionally, the video highlights that Pragan’s parents were killed by poachers when she was only one, and she was subsequently rescued and brought up at the Paradise Wildlife Park in the United Kingdom.

Watch the video shared by the IFS officer below:

The video was shared on October 4. It has since garnered more than 27,000 views. The video has also been liked by over 800 people, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how X users reacted to this video of a baby elephant running with its keepers:

“This is pure gold sir. Thanks for sharing,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Sir, your tweets are so positive.”

“So cute!” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Fantastic. Great.”

“Soooo cute. Just like a toddler. No less,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Elephants are the cutest ones on Earth.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON