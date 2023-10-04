Man shares life lesson after elephant destroyed his home

As human-animal interactions grow, it becomes crucial for us to embrace the ways of the wild and deepen our understanding of these creatures. This mutual understanding not only ensures the safety of animals but also benefits humans. In light of this, consider the perspective of a man who lost his home to an elephant, and his advice on coexisting with these creatures. IFS officer shared the story of how his driver lost his home to an elephant. (Twitter/@ Mudit Verma)

Indian Forest Service officer Mudit Verma shared about his driver, Kamal, and how he lost his home. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) “Our driver Kamal Ji was telling how last year an elephant destroyed his house. And I was amazed when he said, 'It was my mistake. Had I not kept a bunch of bananas in my house, it would have not come.’ We are trying to learn what people here already know. Love & co-existence.” (Also Read: How army men at Assam’s Narangi military station ‘co-exist’ with wild elephants)

Take a look at the post shared by the IFS officer here:

This post was shared on October 2. Since being posted, it has been liked several times.

This isn't the first time a jumbo came close to humans and caused some damage. Earlier, IFS Parveen Kaswan had shared how an elephant came close to the vehicle of forest officials.

Kaswan wrote, “Seems he broke our vehicle just for the sheer fun. Luckily the staff were on the tower. Jungle life.” Alongside he also shared a video of the elephant. The clip opens to show the jumbo approaching the vehicle and shutting the door of the car. It also hits the car twice and runs away. Fortunately, no one was present inside the vehicle.

Since this video was shared, it went viral with thousands of likes and several comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to express how the elephant just wanted to play with some humans.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON