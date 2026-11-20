When Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrived after a 13-year wait, it didn’t just break gaming records; it officially killed off one of social media’s favourite memes. Originally sparked by fans poking fun at how major world events and bizarre viral moments were happening long before Rockstar Games could release a follow-up to 2013’s GTA V, the “before GTA 6” joke lost its punchline the moment the game went live. Fittingly, players have already spotted an Easter egg in the game’s feed, keeping the meme alive in Vice City.

Promotional displays for the upcoming video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" (GTA 6) ahead of its scheduled release on November 19 inside a Saturn electronics store in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2026, REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben (REUTERS)

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“WE ACTUALLY GOT THE “BEFORE GTA 6” MEME IN GTA 6. Rockstar has officially completed the joke,” an X user wrote while sharing a screengrab from the game.

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It shows a post on the game's fictional social media platform, "Snapmatic,” where a user complains, "We really got barnyard blue games before RAC7” - a nod to the meme using the fictional game title of GTA world, Race and Chase 7 (RAC7).

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{{^usCountry}} According to Know Your Meme, the jokes following the template initially surfaced on X and Reddit in the early 2020s before exploding on TikTok about three years later, in 2023. The trend took off after viral posts joked about major real-world developments happening before the release of Rockstar Games’ sequel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Know Your Meme, the jokes following the template initially surfaced on X and Reddit in the early 2020s before exploding on TikTok about three years later, in 2023. The trend took off after viral posts joked about major real-world developments happening before the release of Rockstar Games’ sequel. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the next few years, social media users flooded comment sections with the phrase to mock every bizarre viral clip, scientific breakthrough, or pop-culture milestone that arrived before GTA 6 finally hit shelves.

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