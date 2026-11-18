A school in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has announced prizes for students who attend classes on Thursday, November 19, the day the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is released.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by the BBC, Belfast Boys’ Model school introduced the incentive amid concerns that students might skip classes to play the game. The release also coincides with GCSE mathematics examinations for some pupils, prompting the school to remind parents about the importance of attendance.

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In a letter to parents and carers, the school urged them to ensure that students attended classes on Thursday, noting that all Year 11 students and some Year 12 students would be sitting their GCSE maths exam that day.

“Good attendance is one of the strongest indicators of academic success,” the letter stated, as per the BBC.

The school also reminded parents that “activities such as playing Grand Theft Auto can wait until the weekend”.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: GTA 6 launch sends social media into meme frenzy as fans celebrate release after 13-year wait) What did the school announce? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: GTA 6 launch sends social media into meme frenzy as fans celebrate release after 13-year wait) What did the school announce? {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, the school announced that students who attended classes on both Thursday and Friday would be entered into a prize draw to win a £70 gift card for either PlayStation or Xbox.

Principal Mary Montgomery said the primary focus of her letter was Thursday’s mathematics examination and encouraging students to attend school prepared to perform well. “The results at GCSE have been fantastic in recent years and we want to continue that success for the boys,” she said.

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Montgomery acknowledged that the launch of GTA 6 could tempt some students to stay home. However, she clarified that the gaming vouchers were a pupil-led initiative.

“They had said, ‘Oh miss, you know GTA is coming out on Thursday and could we get GTA as a prize?’ was initially what they asked for, to which I said, ‘No, it’s an 18’,” she said.

(Also Read: Chennai company announces holiday for employees, interns and freelancers to mark GTA 6 release: ‘Not just another Thursday’)

GTA 6 release

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in September 2013. Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 has generated considerable excitement among gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

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The game has been rated PEGI 18, meaning it is intended for adults aged 18 and above. Its development cost has been estimated at more than $1 billion.