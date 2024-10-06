Bengaluru airport descends into chaos after IndiGo tech glitch. Internet compares it to ‘crowded supermarket'

Disruptions at the check-in and baggage drop facilities of IndiGo Airlines have thrown several airports into chaos, particularly Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. The issues began at around 12:30 PM on Saturday, causing major delays. By 1:30 PM, the low-cost carrier announced that it was experiencing a "temporary system slowdown" across its entire network, leading to long queues and frustrated passengers. IndiGo Airlines faces chaos at Bengaluru airport due to a technical glitch, causing long delays.(X/@Masterji_UPWale)

(Also read: Bengaluru engineer earning ₹1.3 lakh gets Sweden job with 3x salary. 'Don't move,' warn Redditors)

Passengers were quick to vent their frustrations on social media, sharing images of the overcrowded airport and criticising the airline for the delays. Several users expressed their concerns about the inability to book tickets on IndiGo’s website as the technical glitch continued.

Festive season travel disrupted

The timing of the disruption couldn’t have been worse, with many passengers eager to reach their destinations during the festive season. Some had planned ahead, booking their tickets well in advance, only to face unexpected delays at the airport.

“Booked a last-minute flight because I desperately needed to get home ASAP—only for the servers to crash and the flight to be delayed. Now, instead of zooming through the skies, I’m stuck in an airport purgatory where the only thing flying is my patience… out the window. #indigo,” one frustrated traveller tweeted.

Many others drew comparisons between the chaotic airport scenes and railway stations. “Technical glitch at @IndiGo6E Airport looks like a railway station. #indigo #monopoly #delays,” another user remarked.

Calls for better ground services

Some passengers took to social media to call on the airline to improve its ground services. One user commented, "@IndiGo6E it’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services! This is the scene at Indigo counters at Bangalore T1 for last one hour. Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice."

(Also read: Bengaluru engineer from Tier 3 college lands 65 LPA Google job, techies react: ‘Crazy offer’)

IndiGo responds to complaints

In response to the growing frustration, IndiGo released a statement acknowledging the "major technical glitch" affecting its operations. The airline assured passengers that its staff was working hard to assist travellers at the airports and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

Check out the post here:

“We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” IndiGo posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.