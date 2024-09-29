Bengaluru billboard's 3D advertisement is 'next-level'. Watch viral video

A 3D advertisement billboard has caught the eyes of commuters in Bengaluru with some amazed by its creativity while others slamming it for being distracting for motorists. While a few users praised the Bengalore Thindies ad for its creativity, many were furious with the 3D hoarding for being a distraction for drivers.(X/ksvenu247)

The billboard, advertised by restaurant chain Bangalore Thindies, shows a man pouring out filter coffee and offering it to the public. The three-dimensional features of the billboard make it appear like the man's body is popping out of the ad and giving you a glass of filter coffee.

"3 new locations in one day. There can never be enough of places to have some good Podi Masala and filter coffee," the company said, sharing the video on their Instagram.

Watch the viral video of the billboard here:

Sharing the video on X, a user labelled the unique advertisement as a "Peak Bengaluru Moment", a term often used to describe unusual events in the city.

"Hot Coffee to Sip from Skies, Next Level Of Advertisement In BANGALORE!," the post, which has over 120,000 views, reads. (Also read: Pro-Kannada activist slams Onam celebrations at Infosys Bengaluru)

How internet reacted to the billboard

"Is this real?" asked on Instagram user, adding "It's just fabulous"

"Spectacular. Where is this as hoarding located?" asked another user, congratulating the company for creating an unusual advertisement.

While a few users praised the ad's creativity, many were furious with the 3D hoarding and called it a distraction for drivers on the road which can lead to accidents.

"Eyes on the hoarding, road, pothole, pedestrians, vehicles…..not a good idea," one user complained.

Another user said, "This is a distraction to drivers. Can lead to accidents"

"Yes, it's a distraction and should be banned. Need guidelines for road advertisements," opined a third user.

Some users also warned of the billboard's large size which could be dangerous during rain or thunderstorms if the hoarding were to collapse. They referred to the Mumbai hoarding collapse a few months ago, that led to the death of 17 people who got stuck under it. (Also read: Peak Bengaluru, peak comfort: Auto driver installs office chair in autorickshaw)